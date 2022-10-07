Professional Liability Insurance Market Size 2022 to 2028| US$ 55100 million by 2028| data is Up to date for global separately with Impact of domestic and global market Top players, Forthcoming Growth, Industry Prospects

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Professional Liability Insurance Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. Professional liability insurance (PLI), also called professional indemnity insurance (PII) or errors & omissions (E&O), is a form of liability insurance which helps protect professional advice- and service-providing individuals and companies from bearing the full cost of defending against a negligence claim made by a client, and damages awarded in such a civil lawsuit.

Professional Liability Insurance market size is projected to reach US$ 55100 million by 2028, from US$ 43480 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2022-2028.

Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Professional Liability Insurance markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Description and analysis of Professional Liability Insurance market potential by type, Deep Dive, disruption, application capacity, end use industry

impact evaluation of most important drivers and restraints, and dynamics of the global Professional Liability Insurance market and current trends in the enterprise

Detailed profiles of the Top major players in the industry, including. Chubb (ACE),AIG,Hiscox,Allianz,Tokio Marine Holdings,XL Group,AXA,Travelers,Assicurazioni Generali,Doctors Company,Marsh & McLennan,Liberty Mutual,Medical Protective,Aviva,Zurich,Sompo Japan Nipponkoa,Munich Re,Aon,Beazley,Mapfre

researcher’s latest report provides a deep insight into the global Professional Liability Insurance market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

The coverage focuses on alleged failure to perform on the part of, financial loss caused by, and error or omission in the service or product sold by the policyholder. These are causes for legal action that would not be covered by a more general liability insurance policy which addresses more direct forms of harm. Professional liability insurance may take on different forms and names depending on the profession, especially medical and legal, and is sometimes required under contract by other businesses that are the beneficiaries of the advice or service.

Global Professional Liability Insurance key players include Chubb, AIG, AXA, Hiscox, Allianz, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 25%.

North America is the largest market, with a share about 60%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, both have a share about 35 percent.

In terms of product, Medical Liability is the largest segment, with a share about 30%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Up to $1 Million, followed by $1 Million to $5 Million.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Professional Liability Insurance market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Professional Liability Insurance market in terms of revenue.

Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Professional Liability Insurance market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Professional Liability Insurance market.

Segment by Type

Medical Liability

Lawyer Liability

CPA Liability

Construction & Engineering Liability

Other Liability

Segment by Application

Up to $1 Million

$1 Million to $5 Million

$5 Million to $20 Million

Over $20 Million

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Players in the Professional Liability Insurance Market: -

Chubb (ACE)

AIG

Hiscox

Allianz

Tokio Marine Holdings

XL Group

AXA

Travelers

Assicurazioni Generali

Doctors Company

Marsh & McLennan

Liberty Mutual

Medical Protective

Aviva

Zurich

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa

Munich Re

Aon

Beazley

Mapfre

Detailed TOC of Global Professional Liability Insurance Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Professional Liability Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Medical Liability

1.2.3 Lawyer Liability

1.2.4 CPA Liability

1.2.5 Construction & Engineering Liability

1.2.6 Other Liability

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Professional Liability Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Up to $1 Million

1.3.3 $1 Million to $5 Million

1.3.4 $5 Million to $20 Million

1.3.5 Over $20 Million

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Professional Liability Insurance Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Professional Liability Insurance Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Professional Liability Insurance Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Professional Liability Insurance Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Professional Liability Insurance Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Professional Liability Insurance Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Professional Liability Insurance Industry Trends

2.3.2 Professional Liability Insurance Market Drivers

2.3.3 Professional Liability Insurance Market Challenges

2.3.4 Professional Liability Insurance Market Restraints

