Artificial Pancreas Systems in North America Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Medtronic, Dexcom, Insulet Corp

Artificial Pancreas Systems in North America Market

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An artificial pancreas is a man-made device that performs pancreatic functions. It, like the normal pancreas, may release insulin in reaction to changes in blood glucose levels in the body. Closed-loop artificial pancreas, bionic pancreas, and implanted artificial pancreas are examples of artificial pancreas. The artificial pancreas market is dominated by companies like as Beta Bionics, Bigfoot Biomedical, Medtronic, Insulet, and others. Furthermore, approvals, launches, and frequent collaborations among key companies for the development of novel artificial pancreas are likely to fuel the growth of the worldwide artificial pancreas device system (APDS) market during the forecast period. As an example, In July 2018, Beta Bionics, Inc. announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved a supplement filed by Beta Bionics to its previously approved investigational device exemption (IDE), thereby expanding ongoing home-use clinical trials testing its new integrated technology, which combines the iLet bionic pancreas and the Senseonics Eversense CGM. Beta Bionics, Inc. commenced clinical testing of Eversense-compatible iLet with this approval, which comes less than three weeks after Senseonics got FDA approval to begin commercial marketing of Eversense for adults with diabetes.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights:

The increasing government spending on the infrastructure and manufacturing sector is anticipated to drive the North America & Europe Artificial Pancreas Systems market during the forecast period.

⏩ Top Key Manufacturers of the Report:

• Medtronic Plc*

• Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

• Dexcom Inc.

• Insulet Corporation

• Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

• Cellnovo

Scope of the Report:

The Global North America & Europe Artificial Pancreas Systems market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period (2022-2028). The report comprises various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market.

⏩ Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Disease Type:

Diabetes Type 1

Diabetes Type 2

⏩ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

☑ It attempts an analysis of the competing scenario.

☑ The current and exceptional product revenue market.

☑ An in-depth data on the regional investigation and competitive landscape structure.

☑ It benefits in creating an awareness of the important key product segments.

☑ The marketing strategies, opportunities, and development factors are explained.

☑ North America & Europe Artificial Pancreas Systems market size estimation and recent advancements in the industry are explained.

Regional Analysis for North America & Europe Artificial Pancreas Systems Market:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year - 2016-2020

Base year - 2021

Forecast period** - 2022 to 2028 [** unless otherwise stated]

Revenue and Sales Estimation:

Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized types and end-use industries. The report on the global North America & Europe Artificial Pancreas Systems Market examines changing regulatory scenarios to make accurate projections about potential investments.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

✦ What will the market growth rate, growth momentum, or acceleration the market carry during the forecast period?

✦ Which are the key factors driving the North America & Europe Artificial Pancreas Systems market?

✦ What was the size of the emerging North America & Europe Artificial Pancreas Systems market by value in 2022?

✦ What will be the size of the emerging North America & Europe Artificial Pancreas Systems market in 2028?

✦ Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the North America & Europe Artificial Pancreas Systems market?

✦ What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the global North America & Europe Artificial Pancreas Systems market?

