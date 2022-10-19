Submit Release
Legally Blonde Takes on A Canine Twist in Lovable Children’s Book

Mrs. R. Snugglesworth - Attorney at Law

Amy Flanagan

MRS. R. SNUGGLESWORTH - ATTORNEY AT LAW by Amy Flanagan

Amy Flanagan is to books what Pixar is to movies! She created a book that will make children fall in love with reading and will entertain the adults in their life at the same time.”
— Alice, Amazon reviewer
UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legally Blonde, but with dogs. Author Amy Flanagan has published an adorable, witty new children’s book, Mrs. R. Snugglesworth - Attorney at Law, which is perfect for children, their guardians and pet lovers everywhere.

Mrs. R. Snugglesworth is 70 pounds of low-to-the-ground preciousness. This dog is the best at finding partially eaten sandwiches and the best at loving ham — and now she's looking for her next big challenge. To her surprise, she finds it at the local Bark Park, where she stumbles upon the canine legal system and discovers a passion for dog law.

In two wags of a tail, she enrolls at Wagsworth Legal Academy, eager to earn her degree. Turns out it's not that easy learning to be a canine attorney, but Mrs. R. is confident she will be a success. So when she finds out her dear friend Pitter-Patter needs her help, she can't wait to take on her first case. Only one small issue: She hasn't quite finished getting her law degree.

Some dogs might see this as a problem, but not Mrs. R! After all, Pitter-Patter really needs a lawyer, and what’s the difference between being a lawyer and almost being one? She'll just juggle her Wagsworth legal classes, naps, walks, tennis ball chases, snacks, more naps and work with Pitter-Patter's case all at the same time. What could possibly go wrong?

Despite being written for children, Mrs R. Snugglesworth is wonderfully written for all ages to enjoy, featuring lovable characters, prose intricate enough to engage kids without overwhelming them, beautiful illustrations and a charming narrative that will grab you by the lead and take you where you least expect it.

Children aren’t the only readers that will enjoy this book. “I chose this book as an adult looking to reclaim my joy in reading,” said Amazon reviewer Edna. "This book delivered! Written from a dog’s perspective, I was quickly absorbed into the Dog’s Life - joyful, carefree, and present — exactly what I needed to read. Amy Flanagan’s witty tone woven throughout the plot kept the pages turning — I did not want the story to end.”

Readers of all ages, guardians, schoolteachers, and librarians will adore this witty, heartfelt book.

"The book is quick reading; it has the right amount of great storytelling and humor, filled with compassion and love." —Rita, Amazon reviewer

“The book is quick reading; it has the right amount of great storytelling and humor, filled with compassion and love.” —Rita, Amazon reviewer

Mrs. R. Snuggleworth is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Amy Flanagan is an Instructional Designer and children's author living with her family in the Chicago suburbs. She began writing Mrs. R. Snugglesworth, Attorney-at-Law in early 2021, to stay busy during the long pandemic winter. She wanted to write something that would make kids and adults laugh. She is already working on the second book in the "Mrs. R." series. Like you, she wonders what the "R" stands for. Visit www.mrsrsnugglesworth.com.

Amy Flanagan
Amy Flanagan, Author
+1 630-863-1900
mrsrsnugglesworth@gmail.com
