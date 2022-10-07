Molecular Cytogenetics Market To Witness A Savoury Grow At A CAGR Of 24.2% Between 2022 to 2028 | Abbott, Affymetrix

MolecularCytogenetics Market

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The term "molecular cytogenetics" refers to the integration of molecular biology with cytogenetics. It distinguishes between normal and cancerous cells. Molecular cytogenetics contributes to the understanding of the structural and functional structure of chromosomes and their nucleus, genomic variants, expression and evolution, and chromosomal aberrations in medical and cancer genetics. The high frequency of cancer and the rising use of molecular biology in the detection of hereditary susceptibilities associated with cancer development are projected to drive the expansion of the molecular cytogenetics market.

The global molecular cytogenetics market was valued at $1,970.8 Mn in 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 11,129.1 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 24.2% between 2022 and 2028.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights:

The increasing government spending on the infrastructure and manufacturing sector is anticipated to drive the Molecular Cytogenetics market during the forecast period. Partnerships, strategic mergers, and acquisitions are projected to be the most effective manners for industry players to obtain quick admittance to emerging markets and improve their technological capabilities.

⏩ Top Key Manufacturers of the Report:

• Abbott Laboratories *

• Affymetrix, Inc.

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.,

• Applied Spectral Imaging, Inc.

• BI Biological Industries

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• CytoTest Inc.

• Cytognomix Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Illumina Inc.

• Bionano Genomics, Inc.

• Precipio, Inc.

• Leica Biosystems

Scope of the Report:

The Global Molecular Cytogenetics market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period (2022-2028). The report comprises various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. The Molecular Cytogenetics market report growth depends on product application, type, technology, and region. An extended view of regional analysis aims to bring readers closer to market opportunities and risks. It also examines the economic scenarios with the impact of Covid-19 analysis is expected to grow the market on a large and small scale.

⏩ Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Technology:

FISH

aCGH

By Application:

Genetic Disorders

Cancer

Personalized Medicine

Others

Regional Analysis for Molecular Cytogenetics Market:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year - 2016-2020

Base year - 2021

Forecast period** - 2022 to 2028 [** unless otherwise stated]

Revenue and Sales Estimation:

Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized types and end-use industries. The report on the global Molecular Cytogenetics Market examines changing regulatory scenarios to make accurate projections about potential investments.

