Yo-Health Inc. (yo-healthinc.com) Received New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Licensing to Manufacture and Distribute Its Sun & Moon Premium Yogurt Brand Products

/EIN News/ -- FLUSHING, N.Y., Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yo Health Inc. has received regulatory approval to commence operations within their dairy/drinkable yogurt manufacturing facility in Flushing, New York. New milk dealer license applications and license renewals are reviewed and evaluated in terms of financial responsibility, character, and ability or performance of the applicant in conducting the proposed business and providing service to the public.



Being located in Queens, Yo-Health’s Sun & Moon brand has a huge market opportunity to service Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, New York City and Westchester Counties with a total population of over 8,000,000 people.

Yo-Health Inc.’s CEO, Peter Thawnghmung, is very excited to receive regulatory approval to commence production and distribution of the Sun & Moon brand drinkable yogurt products. A great tasting healthy product with probiotics will enter the market November/December 2022.

Yo-Health will produce its Sun & Moon premium craft products with selective additives, as a healthy alternative product, with a focus on delivering beneficial cultures and assorted flavors. The company will seek IMS certification to distribute their products throughout the US market in 2023. The ability to create craft drinkable yogurt products with multiple flavors and additives to create a national brand is very exciting. Look for Sun & Moon products in the tri-state area very soon.

Yo-Health Inc., anticipates significant growth with their operational divisions entering the marketplace in select locations. Sun & Moon has attracted a team of industry specialists to create healthy great tasting products to be distributed nationwide in the next 12 to 24 months. Yo-Health Inc. is currently looking for executives with managerial and leadership talent to lead our growth.

The company intends to file for public listing in 2022/2023 as its operations are expanding. Yo-Health Inc. is currently raising funds via a private placement to accredited investors. This is not an offer to invest in the company, an offering can only be made by prospectus. Investors should consult with their financial advisor before considering an investment.

For more information, please visit www.yo-healthinc.com or contact us at: info@yo-healthinc.com

Forward Looking Statement:

Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding launch of products, sales, markets, marketing strategies. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: We operate in a highly competitive market. If we do not compete effectively, our prospects, operating results and financial condition could be adversely affected. We are subject to government regulation, and unfavorable changes could substantially harm our business and results of operations. If we are unable to anticipate and satisfy consumer preferences in a timely manner, our business may be adversely affected. If we are unable to successfully develop, timely introduce, and effectively manage the introduction of new products and services or enhance existing products and services, our business may be adversely affected. We may not be able to achieve revenue , growth or profitability in the future. If we fail to manage our operating expenses effectively, our financial performance may be negatively impacted. We intend to spend significant amounts on advertising and other marketing campaigns to acquire new customers, which may not be successful or cost effective. Our success depends on our ability to develop and maintain a brand. If events occur that damage our brand, our business and financial results may be harmed. We collect, store, process and use personal information and other customer date, which subjects us to government regulation and other legal obligations related to privacy, information security, and data protection, and any security breach to or actual or perceived failure to comply with such legal obligations could harm our business. Cybersecurity risks could adversely affect our business and disrupt our operations. Any material disruption of our information technology systems, or those of third-party partners and data center providers could materially damage user and business partner relationships, and subject us to significant reputational, financial, legal and operational consequences. Our failure to comply with U.S. and foreign laws related to privacy, data security, and data protection could adversely affect our financial condition, operating results and our brand. An economic downturn or economic uncertainty may adversely affect consumer discretionary spending and demand for our products and services. If we are unable to protect our brand names, our brand, business and operating results could be adversely affected.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4c30a98-c2ff-44ef-8cf0-9f445e11766f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35607007-5786-4db8-b0fc-c2f62fe3a809

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f089595-cf89-4d82-86e4-fbe02b6f3ed4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42ad051d-04ca-42d4-8d5b-d0bcad194ae0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1e48a4f-5527-48b4-81ad-5b7cf7bbe1e0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/630be18f-cc42-4fb0-8468-0ef9f8dfed4e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2abfc0ce-99e6-4690-bcc5-6dae6dff4058