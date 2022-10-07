Freshii Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2022 Results

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omnichannel health and wellness brand, Freshii Inc. (TSX: FRII), will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Hosting the call will be Daniel Haroun, Chief Executive Officer, Victor Diab, Chief Financial Officer and Jeremy Mandel, Sr. Director, Legal.

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Dial-In #: 1-877-425-9470 U.S. & Canada
  1-201-389-0878 International

Alternatively, the conference call will be webcast on the investor relations section of Freshii’s corporate website at www.freshii.inc. For those unable to participate, an audio replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 10, 2022 through Thursday, November 17, 2022. To access the replay, please call 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 13733364. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

About Freshii
Eat. Energize. That’s the Freshii mantra. Freshii is an omnichannel health and wellness brand on a mission to help citizens of the world live better by making healthy eating and overall wellness convenient and affordable.

With a diverse and completely customizable menu of breakfast, soups, salads, wraps, bowls, burritos, frozen yogurt, juices, and smoothies served in an eco-friendly environment, Freshii’s restaurant division caters to every taste and dietary preference.

Freshii’s CPG and nutritional supplements offerings further increase the touchpoints that Freshii has with its customers, as does the Company’s majority interest in health and wellness ecommerce retailer, Natura Market.

Since it was founded in 2005, Freshii has grown to 335 franchised restaurant locations across North America, expanded its CPG lineup across hundreds of major retailer points of distribution and added Natura Market’s health and wellness ecommerce business to its business lines. With the Company’s expanding distribution and product sets, Freshii guests can energize with Freshii’s products anywhere from cosmopolitan cities and fitness clubs to sports arenas and airplanes, as well as in major retail outlets and directly from home.

Inquire about how to join the Freshii family: https://www.freshii.com/ca/en-ca/franchise
Learn more about investing in Freshii: http://www.freshii.inc
Find your nearest Freshii: http://www.freshii.com/
Follow Freshii on Twitter and Instagram: @freshii

For further information contact:
Investor Relations
ir@freshii.com 
1.866.337.4265 


