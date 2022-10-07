Kerala native returning to healthcare industry in U.S.
EINPresswire.com/ -- An accomplished Registered Nurse (RN) who has been living in the U.S. since 2014, Kerala, India native Binu Paulose is resuming her career in healthcare after an eight-year hiatus. Paulose is licensed in Illinois and New York and has been volunteering as a nurse in Illinois for several years. She has years of experience as a staff nurse, tutor and assistant professor in nursing. After earning her Bachelor of Science degree from the School of Nursing, Medical Trust Hospital, Ernakulum, India, she worked in that 600-bed respiratory ICU, in charge of that unit’s critically ill patients.
“I worked in a super specialty hospital, taking care of patients suffering from multi-organ failure, renal failure, neurological problems, and respiratory failure,” said Paulose. “As a nurse in neuro-intensive care, for many patients it was a life-or-death situation and it was imperative our team acted quickly and accurately to ensure best patient outcomes.”
Paulose has diverse and broad experiences include critical care, community health and pediatric nursing, and midwifery. In addition to her bachelors’ degree in nursing, she continued her training in this rewarding field, completing a Master’s degree in Nursing at Sahyadri College of Nursing, Mangalore. Her dissertation compared the quality of life of post-menopausal women with a view to conduct an awareness program on post-menopausal health. She also worked an assistant professor of Community Health Nursing at the Government of Kerela (Alappuzha Medical College of Nursing).
She has had an exemplary career in nursing and is ready to return to this rewarding and essential work, especially considering the significant shortage of nurses today. “I spent years in training, having completed programs in holistic health, psychiatric nursing, HR management in nursing, quality assurance and qualitative research. “After taking time off to raise my family in suburban Illinois, I am ready to return to my true calling, helping the sick and needy,” said Paulose.
HEDY BAKER
