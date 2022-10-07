Dental Crowns and Bridges Market Expected to Reach USD 6.71 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.10% with Size and Forecast
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the dental crowns and bridges market valued at USD 3.60 billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 6.71 billion by 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research’s database of 350 pages, titled “dental crowns and bridges market” with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy-to-understand detailed analysis. This dental crowns and bridges market report is generated with the combination of the best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions, and the latest technology. It covers strategies that mainly include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in this market. This dental crowns and bridges market analysis puts light on various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest business development amid the estimated forecast frame. With the studies, insights, and analysis mentioned in the report, you get a comprehensible idea about the marketplace with which you can take business decisions quickly and easily.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the dental crowns and bridges market was valued at USD 3.60 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.71 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.10% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Fixed prosthesis such as dental crowns and bridges are used to restore teeth’ size, strength, and contour. Dental crowns and bridges can also help improve your teeth’ appearance. Ceramic or porcelain is used to make dental crowns and bridges. Other dental crowns and bridges materials include gold, titanium, metal alloys, and acrylic. Dental crowns’ objective includes covering and supporting a tooth with a large filling, protecting a weak tooth, replacing a fractured tooth, covering dental implants, and protecting a weak tooth. Dental bridges are also utilized to keep the form of the face, restore chewing and speaking ability, and keep the remaining teeth from slipping out of place.
Market Players Covered:
Zimmer Biomet (US), 3M (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), Nobel Biocare Services AG (Switzerland), Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Avinent Group (Spain), CAMLOG Biotechnologies GmbH (Switzerland), Bicon, LLC (US), Osstem Implants (South Korea), Danaher Dental (US)
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration
The dental crowns and bridges market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for dental crowns and bridges market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the dental crowns and bridges market. The data is available for historic period 2010-2020.
Global Dental Crowns and Bridges Market Scope
The dental crowns and bridges market is segmented on the basis of material, product, and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Material
Ceramic materials
Metals
Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal (PFM)
Product
Crowns
Bridges
End- User
Hospitals
Dental Laboratories
Clinics
Others
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the dental crowns and bridges market Industry
Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market
Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market
Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies
Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the dental crowns and bridges market
Drivers
Increasing incidence of dental diseases
The growing incidences of dental diseases among the world's population is propelling the dental crowns and bridges market forward. Dental crowns and bridges are referred to the prosthetic devices which are utilized for dental restoration. They are used to fix the damaged tooth with dental cement, which further improve the strength and overall appearance of the tooth. Along with this, the surging demand of oral healthcare and preventive and cosmetic dentistry will further influence the market dynamics during the forecast period of 2022-2029.
Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure
Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of dental crowns and bridges market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure. Also, various government organizations aims to improve the healthcare infrastructure by increasing funding and this will further influence the market dynamics.
Growing number of geriatric population
The surging geriatric population is estimated to enhance the market's expansion during the forecast period of 2022-2029. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the worldwide geriatric population, which was estimated to be over 524 million in 2010, is expected to increase to nearly 2 billion by 2050. Due to their compromised immune systems, geriatrics are more susceptible to get dental diseases, further estimated to enhance the market's growth rate.
Furthermore, rise in the development of 3D imaging and CAD/CAM technologies will influence the growth of dental crowns and bridges market. Along with this, rising level of disposable income and changing lifestyle of people are the major market drivers that will further escalate the growth of dental crowns and bridges market.
Opportunities
Increase in strategic collaborations and new product launches
Moreover, the market's growth is fueled by an increase in the number of new product launches and leading market players' strategic collaboration. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the dental crowns and bridges market growth.
Moreover, rising investment for the development of advanced technologies and an increase in the number of emerging markets will provide beneficial opportunities for the dental crowns and bridges market growth during the forecast period.
Restraints/Challenges
On the other hand, the high cost associated with dental crowns and bridges will obstruct the growth rate of market. The dearth of skilled professionals and lack of awareness will challenge the dental crowns and bridges market. Additionally, limited reimbursement for dental crown and bridges will act as restrain and further impede the growth rate of market during the forecast period of 2022-2029.
