Global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Recycled Polyethylene Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Global Market Report 2022”, the recycled polyethylene terephthalate recycled polyethylene terephthalate market size is expected to grow from $8.28 billion in 2021 to $9.01 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.74%. The global recycled PET market size is expected to grow to $12.58 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.72%. According to the recycled polyethylene terephthalate market forecast, the increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions is driving the growth of the market.

Key Trends In The Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market

According to the recycled polyethylene terephthalate market overview, technology advancement activities are a key trend gaining popularity in the market, such as PET, XTREME Renew process, etc. Innovative recycling and recovery techniques and technologies have enormous economic value in transforming post-use and difficult-to-recycle plastic. They can be converted into their original building blocks that can be continually reintegrated to supply chains as feedstocks for new plastics and chemicals, other raw materials for manufacturing, and lower-environmental-footprint transportation fuels. Advanced recycling can handle impurities, contamination, mixed polymers, and low-quality, low-density plastics. Other than these printing waste manufacturers also utilize PET waste from other streams for this purpose, thus lowering material costs. In 2021, LiquiGlide technology was adopted that removes friction, allowing thick, slow-moving liquids to flow more easily. This was used by Colgate's new clear PET toothpaste container.

Overview Of The Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market

The recycled polyethylene terephthalate market consists of sales of recycled polyethylene terephthalate by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture recycled polyethylene terephthalate. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is a recyclable plastic resin. It is actually a polyester, created by the mixture of two monomers, namely, modified ethylene glycol and purified terephthalic acid. PET is often recycled into new PET containers, carpet, clothing, protective packaging, industrial strapping, automotive parts, construction materials, tennis balls, and tennis ball canisters.

Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Clear, Colored

• By Application: Fiber, Sheet and Film, Strapping, Food and Beverage Containers and Bottles, Non-Food Containers and Bottles

• By End-Use Industry: Packaging, Electrical and Electronics, Automotive, Construction

• By Geography: The global recycled polyethylene terephthalate market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Placon Corporation, Verdeco Recycling Midwest Inc, Montello Spa, Antares Chem Private Limited, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Zhejiang Anshun Pettechs Fibre Co. Ltd., PolyQuest Inc., Evergreen Plastics, Phoenix Technologies Ltd, M&G Chemicals S.A, LIBOLON, Clear Path Recycling LLC, BariQ, M&G Chemicals S.A., and OCTAL.

Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of recycled polyethylene terephthalate market. The market report analyzes recycled polyethylene terephthalate global market size, recycled polyethylene terephthalate global market growth drivers, recycled polyethylene terephthalate market segments, recycled polyethylene terephthalate global market major players, recycled polyethylene terephthalate global market growth across geographies, and recycled polyethylene terephthalate market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The recycled polyethylene terephthalate market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

