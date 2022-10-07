Ocuphire Pharma to Present at the MicroCap Rodeo Windy City Roundup 2022 Conference

Ocuphire to Present on Wednesday, October 12th @ 2:30 PM CT

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders, today announced that CEO and Founder Mina Sooch will present a corporate overview at at the MicroCap Rodeo Windy City Roundup 2022 Conference. The conference is being held on October 12 – 13, 2022 at the Swissotel Chicago.



Presentation Date:

Wednesday, October 12, 2022 Time:

2:30 PM CT Webcast link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2924/46744

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. To schedule a meeting, please email angie.wright@issuerdirect.com



To register for the conference, click here: https://microcaprodeo.com/signup

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: OCUP), clinical-stage, ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing small-molecule therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders.

The Company’s lead product candidate, Nyxol® eye drops (0.75% phentolamine ophthalmic solution), is a once-daily, preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, a non-selective alpha-1 and alpha-2 adrenergic antagonist designed to reduce pupil size, and is being developed for several indications, including reversal of pharmacologically-induced mydriasis (RM), presbyopia and dim light or night vision disturbances (NVD). Nyxol has been studied in 12 completed clinical trials, with positive data reported from the MIRA-2 and MIRA-3 registration trials and the MIRA-4 pediatric safety trial for the treatment of RM. Ocuphire also reported positive top-line data from the VEGA-1 Phase 2 trial of Nyxol for treatment of presbyopia, which evaluated both Nyxol as a single agent and Nyxol with low dose pilocarpine (“LDP”) 0.4% as adjunctive therapy. The Company recently announced positive top-line results from the LYNX-1 Phase 3 trial of Nyxol for night vision disturbances (NVD).

Ocuphire’s second product candidate, APX3330, is an oral tablet designed to inhibit angiogenesis and inflammation pathways relevant to retinal and choroidal vascular diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME). APX3330 has been studied in 11 Phase 1 and 2 trials and currently completed enrollment and treatment of 103 DR patients in multi-center, randomized, double-masked, placebo-controlled, 24-week ZETA-1 Phase 2b trial.

Please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov to learn more about Ocuphire’s ongoing APX3330 Phase 2b trial in DR/DME ZETA-1(NCT04692688) and completed Nyxol trials: Phase 3 registration trial in NVD LYNX-1 (NCT04638660), Phase 3 registration trials in RM MIRA-2 (NCT04620213) and MIRA-3 (NCT05134974), MIRA-4 Phase 3 pediatric safety study (NCT05223478), and Phase 2 trial in presbyopia VEGA-1 (NCT04675151). For more information, visit www.ocuphire.com.

Ocuphire Contacts

Mina Sooch, President & CEO

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc.

ir@ocuphire.com

www.ocuphire.com

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Bret Shapiro

CORE IR

brets@coreir.com