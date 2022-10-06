Dmitry Chernyshenko meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Cuba Ricardo Cabrisas

RUSSIA, October 6 - Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko had a working meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba Ricardo Cabrisas.

The meeting took place ahead of the 19th meeting of the Russian-Cuban Intergovernmental Commission, which is co-chaired by Dmitry Chernyshenko and Ricardo Cabrisas.

The discussion focused on strengthening and promoting trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, carrying out priority Russian-Cuban projects and interacting in such areas as finance, industry, energy and tourism.

“We will continue working together to shape a polycentric international order based on respect for generally-accepted principles and rules of international law,” Dmitry Chernyshenko said. “I expect our joint efforts as co-chairs of the intergovernmental commission to provide a significant boost to the development of trade and economic ties between Russia and Cuba. Moscow and Havana have a relationship based on the solid foundation of friendship, cooperation and solidarity. They continue to develop dynamically. For example, direct air service between the two countries has resumed and ATMs in Cuba started to accept the MIR card under a pilot project. These measures are expected to promote tourism. I would like to note that last year 135,500 Russians visited Cuba.”

The issue of switching to settlements in Russian roubles was also raised at the meeting. Dmitry Chernyshenko asked the joint working group to determine how long it will take to examine this issue jointly with the two countries’ departments in charge of finance and the economy.

“I agree that it is an important meeting and I share the opinion regarding the prospects for bilateral relations,” Ricardo Cabrisas said. “I want to note that Cuba faces numerous economic and social challenges. Our task is to turn difficulties into opportunities. Our priority is to ensure that external financial flow and direct investment in the development of the country resume. We are grateful for your support for the Cuban people, including for your relief efforts following the fire at an oil storage facility in the Matanzas Province.”

Dmitry Chernyshenko noted that Russia would consider Cuba’s proposals for regular supplies of oil and oil products, fertilisers and wheat to the country.

Relevant ministries, departments and organisations will be asked to look more closely into the issues discussed at the meeting as part of the efforts of the intergovernmental commission working groups.

In August 2022, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a directive appointing Dmitry Chernyshenko co-chair of the Russian-Cuban Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation.

