Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Expected to Reach $22.10 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market by Component (Hardware (Processor, Memory, and Power Management Unit), and Software), Deployment (Guard, In-band, and Standalone), Application (Smart Meters, Smart Parking, Trackers, Alarms & Detectors, Wearable Devices, and Other Devices), and Industry Vertical (Agriculture, Automotive & Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Infrastructure, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030. According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) chipset Market by Component, Deployment, Application, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) chipset industry size was valued at $425.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach at $22,105.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 52.1% during the forecast period.

Top Impacting Factors

Significant factors that impact growth of the narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) chipset market share include rise in adoption of IoT devices and surge in penetration of cellular IoT networks. However, availability of alternatives such as low power wide area (LPWA) technologies hampers the market growth. Moreover, NB-IoT is can be used only for low-speed applications, which limits the market growth. On the contrary, increase in trend of smart cities is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) chipset market during the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed study of the dynamic driving and restraining factors, major challenges, and lucrative opportunities. The report offers a SWOT analysis that helps to understand the driving and restraining factors in the industry. The report highlights market segmentation and includes the study of major market players. Furthermore, the report covers a detailed study of the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market. The global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market report offers an overview of the market and highlights the market definition and scope.

The Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market report offers a detailed analysis of the market on the basis of several parameters including sales, sales analysis, market size, and major driving factors. In addition, the report offers SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, portfolio and financial analysis, and a business overview of services and products. Such statistical tools provide essential information regarding leading market players and help take advantage of lucrative opportunities in the industry. The report aids industry players and new industry entrants to devise sound business strategies and leveraging the opportunities.

The report provides a comprehensive study of the major market trends and driving factors that fuel the growth of the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market. The analysis of drivers and opportunities is essential in understanding the dynamic industry trends and how companies can leverage such trends. Furthermore, the analysis of challenges and restraints offered in the report helps in recognizing market dynamics. The global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset report provides quantitative as well as qualitative analyses of the market. The qualitative study provides the value chain analysis, pain point analysis, and key regulations.

The report covers a detailed analysis of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the market. The prolonged lockdown across the world and stringent restrictions on international trade have a significant impact on the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market. The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in a disrupted supply chain and value. Moreover, the pandemic increased the prices of raw materials and created a shortage of skilled workforce. The report provides consumer preferences, trends, and budget impact on the market owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Report Highlights

By Offering

• Hardware

• Processor

• Memory

• Power Management Unit

• Software

By Deployment

• Guard

• In-band

• Standalone

By Application

• Smart Meters

• Smart Parking

• Trackers

• Alarms & Detectors

• Wearable Devices

• Other Devices

By Industry Vertical

• Agriculture

• Automotive & Transportation

• Energy & Utilities

• Healthcare

• Infrastructure

• Others

The global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market offers detailed segmented into component, deployment, application, industry vertical, and region. The Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market is segmented on the basis of geography. The regions studied in the report are North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa). This market study helps to devise business strategies and recognize lucrative opportunities.

The report includes a comprehensive study of market trends, major market players, and top investment pockets that help understand strategies and make informed decisions. The study involves a detailed analysis of the top impacting factors and major investment pockets that affect the overall market growth. The Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market report offers the segmentation and study of prime market players. The major companies Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Qualcomm Incorporated (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Nordic Semiconductor (Norway), Sanechips Co. Ltd. (China), Samsung Group (South Korea), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Sercomm Corporation (Taiwan), u-blox Holding AG (Switzerland), and Sequans Communications S.A.(France). These players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, acquisition, collaboration, and partnership to expand their foothold in the industry.

These companies have adopted various business strategies such as partnerships, new product launches, collaboration, and mergers & acquisitions. These market developments help new industry entrants understand profitable strategies and make informed decisions. This study offers a comprehensive study of major impacting factors and prime investment pockets in the market.

