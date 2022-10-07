Thermal Imaging Camera Market Expected to Reach $7.49 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thermal Imaging Camera Market by Product Type (Camera, Modules, and Scope & Goggles), Type (Cooled, Uncooled), Application (Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection, and Detection & Measurement), Industry Vertical (Industrial, Marine, Aerospace & Defense, Commercial, Automotive, and Others), and Sales Channel (Direct and Indirect): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030. According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Thermal Imaging Camera Market Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” The global thermal imaging camera industry size was valued at $3.16 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $7.49 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Top Impacting Factors

Significant factors that impact growth of the global thermal imaging camera industry include cost-effective preventive maintenance enabled by thermal cameras, increase in use of these cameras for security & surveillance, substantial rate of adoption of thermal cameras in manufacturing sector to ensure quality, and increase in investments for deployment of thermal imaging cameras by government of different countries. However, high capital and maintenance cost acts as a major barrier for early adoption, which hampers the growth of the market. On the contrary, thermal imaging cameras are gaining high traction in the commercial sector, which is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the global market during the forecast period.

By Product Type

• Camera

• Modules

• Scope & Goggles

By Type

• Cooled

o Handheld

 Mid-wave Infrared (MWIR)

 Long-wave Infrared (LWIR)

o Fixed

 Mid-wave Infrared (MWIR)

 Long-wave Infrared (LWIR)

• Uncooled

o Handheld

 Mid-wave Infrared (MWIR)

 Long-wave Infrared (LWIR)

o Fixed

 Mid-wave Infrared (MWIR)

 Long-wave Infrared (LWIR)

By Application

• Security & Surveillance

• Monitoring & Inspection

• Detection & Measurement

By Industry Vertical

• Industrial

• Marine

• Aerospace & Defense

• Commercial

• Automotive

• Others

By Sales Channel

• Direct

• Indirect

The global Thermal Imaging Camera market offers detailed segmented into type, application, and industry vertical, sales channel, and region. The Thermal Imaging Camera market is segmented on the basis of geography. The regions studied in the report are North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa). This market study helps to devise business strategies and recognize lucrative opportunities.

The report includes a comprehensive study of market trends, major market players, and top investment pockets that help understand strategies and make informed decisions. The study involves a detailed analysis of the top impacting factors and major investment pockets that affect the overall market growth. The Global Thermal Imaging Camera market report offers the segmentation and study of prime market players. The major companies are Baumer, Cognex Corporation, FLIR Systems, Inc., Basler, Keyence, Omron, Teledyne Group, TKH Group, and Sony Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, acquisition, collaboration, and partnership to expand their foothold in the industry.

