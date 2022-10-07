transcosmos deploys and launches TOLFA service to IIJmio customer center to boost the center's NPS®

Turns an unhappy customer into a happy one by offering a toll-free web call channel

transcosmos inc. hereby announces that in September 2022, the company deployed and began offering TOLFA (*1), a toll-free web channel that acts as a new online customer touchpoint, to IIJmio customer center. IIJmio is a consumer mobile service offered by Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJ).

1. TOLFA overview

TOLFA is a toll-free internet call service. Although IIJmio has been offering an internet-based call service for customers, users had to install applications to use the service, making it troublesome. Now with one-click calling service TOLFA, all users need is an internet connection. No app installation is required.

2. Background of TOLFA implementation

IIJmio customer center has been conducting an NPS (*2) survey after serving customers. However, since customers had a negative view on call charges, the NPS scores for the center remained low. With the aim of increasing the scores, IIJmio has been looking for a new way to offer charge-free call services for customers.

3. Solution

With the aim of helping IIJmio customer center boost its NPS scores, transcosmos has built an infrastructure powered by TOLFA: a toll-free call service offered by POWER PLUG, inc., for IIJmio customers. Since TOLFA is a web-based service, customers will first access its website to use the service. IIJmio customer center data shows that nearly 50% of callers searched the customer center number online prior to making a call, and so, it is easy to guide the customers to the website. All in all, TOLFA is the right service for IIJmio customer center and its customers.

4. Client comments

"We have been seeking a way to reduce call charges that customers need to bear as it negatively affects our NPS scores," a person in charge of service operations at both Internet Initiative Japan Inc. and its consolidated subsidiary IIJ Engineering Inc. said. "We appreciate transcosmos for building services that enable us to offer toll-free call services for our customers using our existing PBX system. We expect this initiative will result in higher NPS scores after we start offering the service to our customers."

5. Future outlook

Leveraging TOLFA, transcosmos, in partnership with POWER PLUG, inc., is currently building a framework that will enable IIJmio customer center to collect NPS survey responses from customers who currently do not participate in the survey. Currently, IIJmio customer center sends out a survey URL to registered email addresses after serving customers. With the new framework, customers will see the survey page on their screens after finishing a web call, so they can participate in the survey straight away, without moving to a different channel. With this new framework, transcosmos aims to assist IIJmio in increasing customer survey response rate.

■ Service flowchart (for illustration purposes only)

transcosmos will verify the effectiveness of the services described above. At the same time, with the aim of helping IIJ and IIJ Engineering boost user loyalty, transcosmos will assist them in driving their digital transformation (DX). In addition, transcosmos will also offer the services at 33 contact centers the company operates across Japan.

