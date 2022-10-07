Parsippany-Based Dentist, Dr. Michael Gruber Named NJ Top Dentist For 2022

NJ Top Dentists has reviewed and approved Dr. Michael Gruber of Gruber Dental in Parsippany, NJ for 2022.

Dr. Michael Gruber and the team at Gruber Dental aim to make a positive difference in the lives of all their patients by providing high-quality dental care in a warm, contemporary private office atmosphere.

For more than four decades, Dr. Gruber and his staff have been providing first-class cosmetic, restorative and implant services to the Parsippany area.

Their amazing team of highly-educated and committed professionals use cutting-edge technologies to provide the most up-to-date treatments and services.

"The way education is moving, more and more of our treatments have become digitally focused and digitally delivered," Dr. Gruber says.

"We are committed to embracing this change and are excited about the many opportunities and the many directions our profession will be going in the future," he adds.

His practice uses innovative technologies such as 3D CBCT scans, digital caries detection, diagnostic intraoral cameras, cosmetic computer imaging, and digital impressions for perfect-fitting restorations.

Besides educating patients while in his dental chair, Dr. Gruber works to ensure his community recognizes the importance of oral health.

He is the founder and director of the Children's Dental Center of the Boys and Girls Club of Newark, which provides free services to underprivileged children, and is an attending dentist who teaches dental residents at Morristown Medical Center.

