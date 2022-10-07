Canadian Restaurant Industry Continues Recovery in August with Traffic Up from a Year Ago

Canadian consumers continued their return to restaurants in August, increasing visits by 5% compared to a year ago, reports The NPD Group.

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Consumers continued their return to restaurants in August, increasing visits by 5% compared to a year ago, reports The NPD Group. Restaurant dollars were up 9% in the month versus a year ago. Dine-in visits slowed in August to a 28% increase from the triple-digit growth realized in the first months after the pandemic lockdowns. On the other hand, carry-out orders, which have been down since March, picked up some of the dine-in visits lost and were up 4% in August compared to a year ago.

Breakfast visits grew by 9% in August versus a year ago, evidence that consumers have resumed their out-of-the-home morning routines. Visits at supper increased by 3%. Lunch traffic was down -3% in the month compared to a year ago. Customer visits during the morning and evening snack periods grew by 11%, and afternoon snack traffic grew by 9% in August, reports NPD, which recently merged with Information Resources, Inc. (IRI®) to create a leading global technology, analytics and data provider.

Traffic to quick service restaurants (QSR), which represented 74% of restaurant visits, increased by 4% in August compared to a year ago. QSR breakfast traffic was up 13% in the month while the other main meal dayparts were down. Full service restaurant (FSR) visits, representing 26% of industry traffic, were up by 6% in the month versus a year ago. FSR supper was the segment's bright spot, with visits up 7% in August versus a year ago, according to NPD's continual tracking of the Canadian foodservice industry.

"In August, we saw a mix of pre-pandemic and COVID-era restaurant behaviours with the slowdown in dine-in visits and the uptick of carry-out orders, says Vince Sgabellone, NPD foodservice industry analyst."It's too soon to say if the August results are a trend or a blip. Since September is traditionally one of the busiest on the foodservice calendar, the next data release will be a very telling indication of a cooling recovery or just cooling weather."

-30-

About The NPD Group

NPD is a global market information company offering data, industry expertise, and prescriptive analytics to help our clients understand today's retail landscape and prepare for the future. Over 2,000 companies worldwide rely on us to help them measure, predict, and improve performance across all channels, including brick-and-mortar, e-commerce, and B2B. We have services in 21 countries worldwide, with operations spanning the Americas, Europe, and APAC. Practice areas include apparel, appliances, automotive, beauty, books, B2B technology, consumer technology, e-commerce, fashion accessories, food consumption, foodservice, footwear, home, home improvement, juvenile products, media entertainment, mobile, office supplies, retail, sports, toys, and video games. For more information, visit npd.com. Follow us on Twitter: @npdgroup.

Media Contact

Kim McLynn, The NPD Group, 8476921781, kim.mclynn@npd.com

SOURCE The NPD Group