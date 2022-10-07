Semiconductor Chip Packaging Market to record USD 487.11 Bn incremental growth; Driven by growing investment in fabrication facilities -- Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Semiconductor Chip Packaging Market by End-user, Technique, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the semiconductor chip packaging market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 487.11 billion. Technavio expects the market growth to be driven by growing investments in fabrication facilities. The rising end-user demand for 3D NAND is creating significant opportunities for chip makers, equipment manufacturers, and material suppliers. To capitalize on this opportunity, vendors in the market such as Samsung Electronics, Western Digital, Micron Technology, Toshiba, SK Hynix, and Intel are investing in new fabrication facilities to increase their production capacity. For instance, in June 2020, Samsung Electronics announced its plan to expand its NAND flash production capacity in Pyeongtaek, Korea. Many such investment plans by vendors are expected to foster the growth of the global semiconductor chip packaging market during the forecast period.
In addition, the rising integration of ICs in automobiles will contribute to the growth of the market. However, the need for high initial investments will challenge the growth of market players.
The global semiconductor market is segmented by end-user (OSATs and IDMs), technique (3DIC TSV stacks, 2.5D interposers, flip-chip wafer bumping, FO WLP/SiP, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
By end-user, the market growth in the OSATs segment will be significant over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the growth in the overall semiconductor industry. Similarly, by technique, the market will observe substantial growth in the 3DIC TSV stacks segment during the forecast period.
APAC will dominate the market growth, occupying 78% of the global market share. The rising integration of ICs in automobiles will be crucial in driving the growth of the regional market. China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for semiconductor chip packaging in APAC.
Purchasing our full report will provide detailed insights into the contribution of all the segments and regions toward the growth of the global semiconductor chip packaging market. Download Sample Report Before Purchasing
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- Amkor Technology Inc.: The company offers semiconductor chip packaging solutions that range from traditional lead frame ICs for through-hole and surface mounting, to those required in high pin count and high-density applications such as Stacked Die, wafer level, MEMS, Optical, Flip Chip, Through Silicon and 3D Packaging, under the brand name of Amkor Technology.
- Applied Materials Inc.: The company offers semiconductor chip packaging solutions by using a broad suite of equipment for advanced packaging, including ECD, PVD, etch, CVD, and CMP, that enables customers to implement any packaging scheme, under the brand name of Applied Materials.
- ASM Pacific Technology Ltd.: The company offers semiconductor chip packaging solutions for the microelectronics, semiconductor, photonics, and optoelectronics industries by offering a diverse product range from bonding to molding and trims and form to the integration of these activities into complete in-line systems, under the brand name of ASM Pacific technology.
- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc.: The company offers semiconductor chip packaging solutions that include lead frame-based packages, such as the small outline package, thin small outline package and quad flat package, and the substrate-based packages, under the brand name ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.
- FURUKAWA Co. Ltd.: The company offers semiconductor chip packaging solutions that enable to reduce size and space requirements as a key technology for packages such as Chip Size Package or Chip Scale Package and Ball Grid Array, under the brand name of Fujitsu.
- Greatek Electronics Inc.
- Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.
- nepes Corp.
- Tokyo Electron Ltd.
- Veeco Instruments Inc.
Semiconductor Chip Packaging Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 28.15%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 487.11 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
27.33
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 78%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Amkor Technology Inc., Applied Materials Inc., ASM Pacific Technology Ltd., ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc., FURUKAWA Co. Ltd., Greatek Electronics Inc., Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., nepes Corp., Tokyo Electron Ltd., and Veeco Instruments Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
