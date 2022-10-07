Exults Digital Marketing Agency is Exhibiting and Sponsoring the MTMP Fall 2022 Conference

Exults Digital Marketing is excited to exhibit and be a sponsor at the Mass Torts Made Perfect Conference which gathers plaintiff attorneys for a grand event this October in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Exults Digital Marketing has announced that the company is participating as an exhibitor and sponsor in the 2022 bi-annual Mass Torts Made Perfect, LLC, (MTMP) conference this year. The event is scheduled to take place Wednesday - Friday, October 12-14th, 2022. The seminar will be hosted at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, where Exults is scheduled to be at booth #71 to showcase their following services:

Digital PR

Search Engine Marketing

Social Media

Website Development

Visit the Exults team to discuss digital marketing strategies and schedule an analysis of your firm's online presence.

Along with exhibiting at the MTMP conference, Exults will also be sponsoring the Opening Night Gala At Omnia Nightclub where attendees will have the opportunity to gather, network, build relationships and partnerships.

Exults' Founder, President and CEO, Zach Hoffman, is anticipated to speak at an event called "LEAD THE PACK: LEARN HOW MARKET LEADERS INNOVATE AND POSITION" on October 12th at 1 pm.

The dozens of exhibitors share the goal of communicating their unique insight on how law firms and attorneys can grow their businesses and improve their campaign strategies.

MTMP hosts bi-annual conferences in the spring and fall of each year, with a few additional webinars, to achieve its mission of keeping plaintiff lawyers connected.

The MTMP event will be divided into 6 separate content tracks for attendees to follow:

Mass Tort Projects

Business of Law

Nuts & Bolts of Mass Torts

Class Actions

Trial Skills in Mass Torts

Paralegal Skills

The Mass Torts Made Perfect conference is the largest gathering of mass tort attorneys worldwide, with almost 2,000 expected attendees. This event serves as a place for plaintiff attorneys to network and learn about the top mass tort, class action lawsuits and partner with a variety of vendors serving the industry.

To learn more about MTMP and register for the event, visit mtmp.com or contact them at 8-33-MTMP-NOW (833-686-7669).

More About Exults Digital Marketing

Exults is a results-driven internet marketing agency that provides its clients with the tools and services to meet their unique business goals.

Exults Service List Includes:

Digital Branding

Digital PR

Project Management Software

Sponsored Search

Website Development

eCommerce Development

Search Engine Optimization

Social Media Marketing

OLO Partnership (integrations)

Metaverse Development

Reach out to Exults today if you are interested in rebranding your company for the digital world, sparking meaningful engagement, generating increased sales and more digital marketing services. Visit Exults online or call 866-999-4736 for more information.

Media Contact

Tyler Gurczeski, Exults Digital Marketing, 866-999-4736, tyler.gurczeski@exults.com

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE Exults Digital Marketing