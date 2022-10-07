Bioidentical Hormones Market is Expected to grow 6.61% CAGR and USD 12.02 billion during Forecast period of 2022 to 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the bioidentical hormones market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 6.61% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The wide ranging Bioidentical Hormones market report is a perfect window to the Bioidentical Hormones industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends. New possibilities are offered via Bioidentical Hormones market analysis report to explore which are made feasible by superior research methodologies, research tools and rich experiences. This report gives better market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviours.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the bioidentical hormones market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 6.61% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 3.35 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 12.02 billion by 2029. “Estrogens” dominates the type segment of the bioidentical hormones market owing to the increase in number of research studies related to estrogen, rise in obesity and related health issues and advancements in healthcare technologies. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
List of Key Players Covered in the Bioidentical Hormones Market Report:
SottoPelle (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Orion Pharma AB (Sweden), Full Life Wellness Center (US), BioTE Medical, LLC (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Pfizer Inc. (US), TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (US), Papillon Medical (Canda), United Pharmacy (US), Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), GeneScience Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (China), Actiza Pharmaceutical Private Limited (India), Defy Medical (US), Neuva Aesthetics (US), ZRT Laboratory (US), Bayer AG (Germany) and Allergan (Ireland)
This Report Includes Market Scope and Segmentation Through 2029, Detailing The Market Share for Bioidentical Hormones Based On the Type, Application and End User.
Type (Estrogens, Progesterone, Testosterone, Combined Hormones, Others), Product Type (Tablets and Capsules, Creams and Gels, Injectable, Patches and Implants, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), End User (Hospital, Gynaecology Clinics, Academic and Research, Others)
Global Bioidentical Hormones Market Scenario
Bioidentical hormones are manmade hormones which are used to treat low or out of balance hormonal levels. Bioidentical hormones are similar to the hormones that are naturally produced in the body of both men and women. Bioidentical hormones are used to treat the hormonal imbalance and its effects on and in the body. Normally, hormonal imbalance in men is experienced after 40 years of age.
Bioidentical Hormones Market Dynamics
Drivers
The rise in the prevalence of hormonal deficiency
Surging prevalence of hormonal deficiency especially in women all around the globe owing to various internal and external factors is one of the major factors responsible for fostering growth of the market. Rising patient pool especially in the developing economies is carving the way for the growth of the market.
Research and development proficiencies
Rising expenditure for research and development proficiencies especially in the developed and developing economies pertaining to the medical instruments and devices will further create lucrative market growth opportunities. Research and development proficiencies have led to the advancements in the medical technology and have improved the quality of healthcare facilities. Increasing number of screening tests for research proficiencies has further widened the scope of growth.
Government investments on healthcare infrastructure
The increase in the funding by the federal government is set to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, growth and expansion of healthcare industry being driven by both public and private players especially in the developing economies will create lucrative personal health devices market growth opportunities. Also, growing acceptance of bioidentical hormones replacement therapy by the governmental healthcare facilities is also bolstering the market growth rate.
Additionally, surge in the personal disposable income level, introduction of technologically driven product in hospitals and increasing investment for the development of advanced and rise in focus on women health care and treatment of hormonal imbalances, positively affect the market growth rate.
Highlights of Table of Content:
Chapter 1: Market overview
Chapter 2: Global Bioidentical Hormones market analysis
Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Bioidentical Hormones industry
Chapter 4: Market segmentation based on types and applications
Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications
Chapter 6: Market share
Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape
Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities
Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis
Regional Insights:
North America dominates the Bioidentical Hormones Market due to rising presence of numerous biotechnology as well as medical device companies, rising greater funding available for research and development projects and high adoption of advanced technologies in this region. Asia-Pacific is the expected region in terms of growth in Market due to rising favorable government policies supporting the growth of the manufacturing industry, coupled with lower manufacturing costs in this region.
Key Pointers Covered in the Bioidentical Hormones Market are:
Market Size
Market New Sales Volumes
Market Replacement Sales Volumes
Bioidentical Hormones Installed Base
Market by Brands
Market Procedure Volumes
Market Product Price Analysis
Market Shares in Different Regions
Bioidentical Hormones Recent Developments for Market Competitors
Upcoming Applications
Market Innovators Study
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
Market Penetration: It Provides comprehensive information on the evolution of market offered by the key manufacturers.
Market Scope: It Provides in-depth analysis about lucrative emerging Global Bioidentical Hormones Market and analyzes the markets.
Market Diversification: It Provides detailed information about new product launches, reimbursement scenario, in key countries, research methodology, recent developments, market segmentation and investments.
Market Dynamics: It Provides research analysis that includes market drivers, restraints, market definition, market trends.
Competitive Assessment & Opportunities: It Provides an exhaustive assessment of market size, share, strategies, products, value chain analysis, key opportunities and manufacturing capabilities of the key company profiles.
Product Development & Innovation: It Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, Research Methodology and new product developments.
Geographical Segmentation: Bioidentical Hormones Market
North America (USA, Canada)
Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Recent Developments
In August 2020, the US FDA approved Sogroya (somapacitan), a human growth hormone (HGH) therapy for adult patients with growth hormone deficiency, which is indicated to be taken once a week by injection under the skin.
In December 2020, the US FDA approved Thyquidity (levothyroxine) oral solution, of VistaPharm, for replacement therapy of primary (thyroidal), secondary (pituitary), and tertiary (hypothalamic) congenital.
In December 2020, the US FDA approved the Myovant Sciences' Orgovyx (relugolix), which is an orally administered treatment.
In August 2020, Bayer AG announced the acquisition of KanDy Therapeutics Inc., which aids in the expansion of Bayer's women's drug pipeline by adding KanDy's menopause drug to its portfolio.
