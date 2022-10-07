Golden Grail Technology (GOGY) files to reduce its current authorized share count from 5 billion to 500 million

There is little to no doubt that Wall Street is in uncertainty ahead for investors. Goldman Sachs’ David Kostin outlined two potential scenarios for markets in the near term, with one forecast anticipating the S&P 500 could fall as much almost 17% from Wednesday’s close (1). Kostin, Goldman’s chief U.S. equity strategist, outlined a soft and hard landing scenario in a note to clients this week that he says could play out in 2022 and into next year as the Federal Reserve hikes rates and struggles to control surging inflation. The strategist expects the closely watched consumer price index to finish 2022 at 6% before falling to 2.9% by the end of next year. Goldman’s soft-landing scenario anticipates rising yields and the market’s forward price to earnings ratio falling to 15 times, with the S&P dipping modestly, by about 5% to 3,600 from Wednesday’s close. That outcome expects the index to hover near the 3,600 level by mid-2023 but hit 4,000 by the end of next year (1).

While the stock market seems to experience immense volatility, small, micro and nano cap stocks may provide respite. One nano cap company that we would like to draw you attention towards is Golden Grail Technology Corp (GOGY).

Earlier in September, the company had announced re-launching of four well-known brands: Spider Energy, KOZ Water, Cause Water and Sketch Can by Tickle Water. "Loyal consumer following is something that certainly proves the quality of the products and such an input allows us to project and plan our future expansion. Retail presence and strong value proposition are crucial when it comes to business planning and development. Extending the distribution network and building direct to consumer options will increase our revenues and give us more opportunity for further growth." stated Steven Hoffman, CEO (2). As per the press release, The company's management is actively working on increasing awareness of their products and promoting them on social networks. Today, with social networks GOGY has a lot more space to grow and increase awareness of the need to preserve planet Earth and reduce plastic pollution.

Golden Grail Technology Corp GOGY recently announced that the Company has filed to reduce its current authorized share count from 5 billion to 500 million. "It is difficult to imagine a situation in which the Company would need to issue 5 billion shares. We believe this reduction leaves sufficient shares in reserve and serves to minimize dilution among our shareholders," said Steven Hoffman, CEO. Trading at mere 22 cents and with a 52 week high of 58 cents, GOGY has room to the upside as Wall Street takes notice of the news released by the company.

Golden Grail Technology GOGY claims to be a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands that have a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging and growing beverage categories. Some of the product offerings include Spider Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water & KOZ Water helping reduce global plastic pollution (3).

All the recent press release issued by the company points to a positive development in our opinion. All that’s needed in our opinion for GOGY to excel is operational technologies to apply its business expertise, fiscal techniques and various manufacturing processes know-how to improve the economics and performance of each brand while advancing marketing and distribution for its beverage brands. Trading at mere 27 cents, GOGY has quite a bit of room to the upside to its 52 week high of 58 cents. As always, conduct your own due diligence.

Other notable stocks taking centerstage on Thursday afternoon include Motus GI Holdings Inc MOTS, Addentax Group Corp ATXG, Senti Biosciences Inc SNTI and Pineapple Energy Inc PEGY

Sources:

Source 1: https://www.cnbc.com/2022/10/06/goldman-predicts-where-the-stock-market-is-headed-in-a-hard-landing-or-other-economic-scenarios.html

Source 2: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/golden-grail-technology-otc-gogy-113000871.html

Source 3: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/golden-grail-technology-otc-gogy-113000814.html

Disclaimer: InvestorBrandMedia is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment adviser. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Our reports/releases are commercial advertisements and are for general information purposes ONLY. We are engaged in the business of marketing and advertising companies for monetary compensation. Never invest in any stock featured on our site or emails unless you can afford to lose your entire investment. The information made available in this article is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The contributors may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article, report, and publication. In no event shall InvestorBrandMedia be liable to any member, guest, or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or made available by InvestorBrandMedia ., including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information in this video, article, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. InvestorBrandMedia.com strongly urges you to conduct a complete and independent investigation of the respective companies and consideration of all pertinent risks. Readers are advised to review SEC periodic reports: Forms 10-Q, 10K, Form 8-K, insider reports, Forms 3, 4, 5 Schedule 13D. For some content, Investor Brand Media, its authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, and editorial content. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and website viewers are expected to read the full disclaimers and financial disclosures statement that can be found on our website by visiting InvestorBrandMedia.com/Disclaimer. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors a safe harbor in regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions, or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this action may be identified through the use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements indicating certain actions & quotes; may, could, or might occur. Understand there is no guarantee past performance will be indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap and growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor’s investment may be lost or impaired due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. Investor Brand Media has been compensated two thousand five hundred dollars by a 3rd party Bullyzeye Media LLC for content, research, dissemination, and syndication, web push advertisement services pertaining to GOGY from 09/27/2022 to 10/6/2022. We own zero shares of GOGY.

Media Contact

Company Name: Investor Brand Media

Contact Person: Ash K

Email: investorbrandmedia@gmail.com

Country: United States

Website: https://investorbrandmedia.com/



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Golden Grail Technology (GOGY) files to reduce its current authorized share count from 5 billion to 500 million