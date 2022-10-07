$145 Billion Worldwide Athletic Footwear Industry to 2027 - Featuring Adidas, New Balance, Nike and Puma Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Athletic Footwear Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global athletic footwear market size reached US$ 110.31 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 145.81 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.76% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Athletic footwear refers to shoes specially designed for sporting and other activities, such as running, exercising, jogging, aerobic dancing, and recreational hobbies. They are manufactured using lightweight materials, such as leather, wood, rubber, plastic, jute, breathable knit polyester, and nylon mesh.

As compared to traditional alternatives, athletic footwear has a stiffer sole and provides extra cushioning, flexibility, adjustability, durability, and stability. They also offer comfort, optimum arch support and protection, improve athletic performance, and prevent foot injuries and problems, such as fungal infections, corns, and ingrown toenails.

Athletic Footwear Market Trends:

The increasing participation in sports and physical activities and home workout routines due to the rising health consciousness among the masses is creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, the widespread product adoption by athletes and climbers to prevent muscle and leg injuries and remove excessive strain from the knee and back is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Apart from this, the introduction of lightweight athletic shoes made with mesh fabric layers enabling air-circulation and durability is providing an impetus to the market growth. The key manufacturers are actively working to develop innovative products with unique designs and superior comfort, which is further creating a positive outlook for the market.

Moreover, the increasing demand for premiumization and customization for superior quality and design of athletic shoes is positively impacting the market growth. Besides this, the launch of athletic shoes manufactured with environmentally friendly materials, rising expenditure capacities of consumers, easy product availability across e-commerce platforms, and the development of smart footwear that gathers physical activity data on connected devices are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Adidas AG, ASICS Corporation, FILA Holdings Corp, K-Swiss Inc., New Balance Inc., Nike Inc., Puma SE, Reebok International Ltd, Saucony, SKECHERS Inc. and Under Armour Inc.

