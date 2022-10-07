The 2. SDG Dialogforum Austria features multistakeholder discussions to accelerate the implementation of the Agenda 2030
The Austrian Government, SDG Watch Austria & the Ban Ki-moon Centre convened the 2. SDG Dialogforum to discuss opportunities for the implementation of the SDGs.VIENNA, AUSTRIA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “It’s promising to see that this year’s Forum will go beyond promoting solutions and will aim to build and enhance implementing partnerships among government, private sector, and civil society at eye level.” BKMC Co-chair Ban Ki-moon said in his opening remarks of the 2nd SDG Dialogforum.
The two-day forum “2. SDG Dialogforum Austria” featured multistakeholder discussions in various formats aiming to accelerate the effective implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals. Starting on October 6th with opening remarks moderated by BKMC CEO Monika Froehler, welcoming Franz Wirtenberger from the Austrian Chancellery and Annelies Vilim, CEO of AG Globale Verantwortung. Thereafter, to curate cutting-edge ideas, solutions, and partnerships, for decision-makers in so-called “Innovation Pools”, a public multistakeholder discussion, comprised of participants from the federal administration, civil society, academia, and the private sector discussed the topics:
• How much energy does Austria need? Ways towards a social and nature-based energy transition
• Skills for the 21st Century
• Equal Opportunities - well-being and social Inclusion of children and youth
• Austria's development policy. Reacting to multiple crises. Fostering resilience
The closing of the first day featured a summary of the highlights from each Innovation Pool in anticipation of the second day of the SDG Dialogforum 2022, where a high-level panel would pick up the results.
On October 7th, official welcome messages from Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal, Secretary General in the Federal Ministry of European and Foreign Affairs; Ban Ki-moon, BKMC Co-chair; Thomas Alge CEO of Ökobüro; and lastly Achim Steiner Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme opened the floor to an award ceremony of Regional Best Practice Cases stating awarding projects of effective SDG implementation in Upper Austria, Lower Austria and Styria with the help of the Austrian Sustainable Development regional coordinators. "We need to be more proactive in promoting the institutions that can help us address the daunting challenges we currently face.”
At the SDG Dialogforum press conference, Minister Karoline Edtstadler announced the commitment of the Austrian government to work on the submission of the next Austrian Voluntary National Report by 2024. This will be done by broad consultations with all relevant stakeholders including government, civil society, academia, private sector, and youth.
Moderated by PULS 4 News Chief, Corinna Milborn, the high-level panel welcomed speakers Karoline Edtstadler, Federal Minister for the EU and Constitution, Leonore Gewessler, Federal Minister for Climate Action, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology, Johannes Rauch, Federal Minister for Social Affairs, Health, Care and Consumer Protection, Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal, Secretary General in the Federal Ministry of European and Foreign Affairs and Gerd Müller, Director General of UNIDO.
The ministers and high-level representatives addressed the partnerships suggested posed by the Innovation Pools and reflected on Austria’s efforts to implement Agenda 2030 and its 17 SDGs to date.
The main points of the discussion were an increased need for energy security, energy efficiency measures, and alleviating financial measures, the enhancement of early childhood support, mapping of the skills for the 21st century for Austria, and the country's responsibility to focus some efforts of its development cooperation activities on resilience and food security, particularly in the global south. The two-day event underlined the importance of partnerships and dialogue to not only achieve the SDGs but also to fight global challenges. The SDG Dialogforum has allowed the government and civil society to formulate meaningful partnerships within the years ahead to accelerate the implementation of the SDGs until 2030.
