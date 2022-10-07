MediWound Announces Closing of the Concurrent Registered Direct and Private Placement Offerings

Gross Proceeds of $30.5 Million Raised

/EIN News/ -- YAVNE, Israel, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on next-generation biotherapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct and PIPE offerings (the "Offerings"). The gross proceeds to the Company from the Offerings were $30.5 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offerings primarily for the development of EscharEx®, scale up of its facilities, and for general corporate purposes.



“We are very pleased to have attracted an outstanding group of new investors. Additionally, members of our senior management team and board of directors participated alongside investors, indicating their strong commitment and belief in our strategy. The net proceeds significantly strengthen our balance sheet and we expect them to provide an operating cash runway through 2025,” said Ofer Gonen, Chief Executive Officer of MediWound.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the Offerings. LifeSci Capital, LLC acted as financial advisor to the Company in the transaction.

About MediWound

MediWound is a biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, cost effective, bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. Our strategy is to leverage our enzymatic technology platform, focusing on next-generation bioactive therapies for burn care, wound care, and tissue repair.

NexoBrid, our commercial orphan biological product for non-surgical eschar removal of deep-partial and full-thickness thermal burns, is a bromelain-based biological product containing a sterile mixture of proteolytic enzymes that selectively removes burn eschar within four hours without harming surrounding viable tissue. NexoBrid is currently marketed in the European Union and other international markets and is at the registration-stage with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). NexoBrid is supported by the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

EscharEx is our next-generation bioactive topical therapeutic under development in the U.S. for debridement of chronic and hard to heal wounds. EscharEx is well-tolerated and has demonstrated safety and efficacy in the debridement of various chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds within a few daily applications in several Phase 2 trials. A meeting with the FDA to discuss the Phase 3 pivotal study design is targeted for the fourth quarter of calendar year 2022.

MW005, our topical biological drug for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers, is a clinical-stage product candidate under development. The initial data from a Phase I/II study showed MW005 to be safe and well-tolerated, with a majority of the patients who completed the study with MW005 achieving complete histological clearance of their target lesions. The Company anticipates announcing the final data in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2022.

Committed to innovation, we are dedicated to improving standard of care and enhancing patient lives. For more information, please visit www.mediwound.com.

