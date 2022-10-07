Pet Wearable Global Market Estimated To Grow At 16% Rate

Pet Wearable Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Pet Wearable Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Pet Wearable Global Market Report 2022”, the pet wearable market size is expected to grow from $2.10 billion in 2021 to $2.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.96%. The global pet wearables market size is expected to grow to $4.15 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.26% The rise in demand for pet monitoring globally contributed to the pet wearable market growth.



Key Trends In The Pet Wearable Market

Pet wearable industry trends include companies increasingly adopting IoT (Internet of things) technology in pet tracking devices to allow pet owners to seamlessly track the activity and location of their pets. IoT-enabled pet tracking devices utilize IoT technology that uses GPS (Global Positioning System) or cellular tower triangulation to pinpoint the tracker’s location, which is predicted to be shaping the pet wearable market outlook. This data can be accessed by a companion application that is installed on the pet owner’s smartphone. The advantages of IoT-enabled pet trackers include high precision in location tracking, geofencing notifications if the pet leaves a specified area and longer battery life. For instance, in September 2021, Vodafone Group PLC, a UK-based multinational telecommunications company, launched Curve Smart GPS tracker pack which is an IoT-enabled tracker which can be used to accurately pinpoint the pet’s location.

Overview Of The Pet Wearable Market

The pet wearable market consists of sales of pet wearable products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that can worn on the pet's body such as dogs, cats, and other pets to serve various purposes, such as identification, tracking, monitoring, controlling, medical diagnosis, treatment, facilitation, safety, and security. These products are utilized to collect the data which is tracked through a companion app installed on the pet owner's smart device.

• By Product Type: Smart Collar, Smart Camera, Smart Harness and Vest, Others

• By Technology: RFID Devices, GPS, Sensor, Bluetooth, Others

• By Application: Identification and Tracking, Monitoring and Control, Medical Diagnosis and Treatment, Others

• By Geography: The global pet wearable market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Allflex USA Inc., Avid Identification Systems Inc., Dairymaster, Datamars Inc., Felcana, FitBark Inc., Garmin Ltd., GoPro Inc., Intervet Inc., Invisible Fence, Konectera Inc., Scollar Inc., Tractive GmbH, Trovan Ltd., PetPace Ltd, Motorola Mobility LLC, Num’Axes, Dogtra, Dog Tracker Nano, DeLaval Inc., Furbo, GIBI Technologies, Nedap, Omnia Technologies, Pawbo Inc., Indiegogo Inc., Invoxia, and Jiobit.

Pet Wearable Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of pet wearable market. The market report analyzes pet wearable global market size, pet wearable global market growth drivers, pet wearable global market segments, pet wearable global market major players, pet wearable global market growth across geographies, and pet wearable market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

