Insights Into The Global Food Extrusion Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Food Extrusion Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Food Extrusion Global Market Report 2022”, the food extrusion market is expected to grow from $72.60 billion in 2021 to $79.02 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The global food extrusion market size is expected to grow to $101.24 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%. The rapid growth in the consumption of processed food is expected to propel the growth of the food extrusion market going forward.

Key Trends In The Food Extrusion Market

Technological innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the food extrusion market. Major companies operating in the food extrusion market are developing new technological innovations to sustain their position in the market.

Overview Of The Food Extrusion Market

The food extrusion market consists of sales of processed food by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that improve the digestibility of various plant components such as starch and proteins, which results in providing improved quality and digestibility of the food products. Food extrusion is a technique that involves applying a force to a material, causing it to flow through a perforated plate or dye opening, resulting in food products of the required size, texture, and shape.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Extruder: Single Screw, Twin Screw, Contra-Twin Screw

• By Process: Cold, Hot

• By Product Type: Savory Snacks, Breakfast Cereals, Breads, Flours and Starches, Textured Protein, Functional Ingredients, Others

• By Geography: The global food extrusion market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Bühler Holding AG, Akron Tool & Die Co Inc, Coperion GmbH, Baker Perkins Ltd, Pavan SPA, Kahl Group, American Extrusion International, The Bonnot Company, Shandong Light M&E Co. Ltd, Snactek Food Machines Pvt. Ltd., Doering Systems Inc., PacMoore Products Corporate, and Amandus Kahl GmbH & Co. KG.

