Familial Breast Cancer Treatment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.10% during the forecast period to 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the familial breast cancer treatment market was valued at USD 1.93 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.17 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 13.10% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the familial breast cancer treatment market was valued at USD 1.93 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.17 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 13.10% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
The Following Manufacturers Are Covered In This Report:
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Mylan N.V. (U.S.), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.(Ireland), Sanofi (France), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Bayer AG (Germany), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Allergan (Ireland), AstraZeneca (U.K.), Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.), Cipla Inc. (U.S.), Abbott (U.S.), AbbVie Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), LEO Pharma A/S (Denmark), Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India), Aurobindo Pharma (India), Lupin (India), Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (U.K.), Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC. (U.S.)
Global Familial Breast Cancer Treatment Market Segmented By:
By Treatment (Chemotherapy, Radiation Therapy, Genetic Counseling, Medication, Others), Diagnosis (Genetic Testing, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Mammography, Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Others)
Familial Breast Cancer Treatment Market Scenario
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global incidence of breast cancer was 2,261,419 in 2020, accounting for around 11.7 percent of all cancer cases. A variety of factors that raise the risk of breast cancer have been found. A relative's history of breast cancer is one of the most powerful of these risk factors. About 15 percent to 20 percent of breast cancer patients have a family history of the disease, indicating that inherited (genetic) factors play a role in the development of some breast cancers. The breast cancer susceptibility genes BRCA1 and BRCA2 are thought to be responsible for 5% to 10% of all breast cancers.
Breast cancer having a family history of one or more first- or second-degree relatives who have breast cancer that does not satisfy the HBC definition mentioned below is referred to as familial breast cancer (FBC). Chemotherapy, radiation, and immunosuppressive medicines are used to slow the spread of cancer throughout the body, but they can also harm healthy cells. Following harsh cancer therapies, some "second cancers" have been observed to develop that are wholly unrelated to the original malignancy. The use of chest radiation therapy to treat other diseases or tumors raises the risk of developing breast cancer.
Familial Breast Cancer Treatment Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rising prevalence of familial breast cancer
The surging prevalence of familial breast cancer is expected to drive the market's growth rate during the forecast period of 2022-2029. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India is estimated to have 17.3 lakh new cancer cases by 2020, with over 8.8 lakh people dying from the disease. Breast cancer, which has the highest incidence of all cancer in women, has grown more common among those under the age of 50. Familial breast cancer (FBC) is a subtype of breast cancer that has a genetic component, accounting for about 5%–10% of all cases.
Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure
Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of familial breast cancer treatment market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure. Also, various government organizations aims to improve the healthcare infrastructure by increasing funding and this will further influence the market dynamics.
Changing lifestyle of people
Breast cancer can also be caused by lifestyle decisions. Poor diet, inactivity, obesity, heavy alcohol consumption, tobacco consumption, smoking, and exposure to chemicals and pollutants are linked to an increased risk of breast cancer. All these factors are anticipated to increase the demand for the familial breast cancer treatment market during 2022-2029.
Furthermore, rising government initiatives to spread awareness and increasing the geriatric population will result in the expansion of the familial breast cancer treatment market. Along with this, favourable reimbursement policies and surging adoption rate of early diagnosis will enhance the market's growth rate.
Market Opportunity: Emerging Markets
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2021 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
South America (Brazil etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)
Key Question answered in the Survey of Familial Breast Cancer Treatment market Report:
Company & brand share analysis: Company and brand share analysis on Familial Breast Cancer Treatment Market reveals how much market dynamics and trends is captured by major players
Market Historical volume analysis: Market segmentation opportunities and disruptive technologies, company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview of market supply and demand. The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Familial Breast Cancer Treatment industry.
Category & segment level analysis: Familial Breast Cancer Treatment market sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level.
Market Consumption by demographics: The Market shares and strategies study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers
Post COVID consumer spending on Familial Breast Cancer Treatment market: The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior.
Manufacturing trend analysis: Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments and Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market.
Market Merger and acquisition activity: The analysis also includes merger & acquisition activity analysis. Global Familial Breast Cancer Treatment market manufacturers and stakeholders will not only know the recent M&As but also understand its impact on competitive landscape and market share
Market demand by country: The report forecasts Familial Breast Cancer Treatment demand by country for forecast period, giving business leaders the insights to know fast-growing, stable, facts and figures, the data is represented in the form of graphs and charts.
