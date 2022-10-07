Managed Security Services Global Market Estimated To Grow At 16% Rate

Managed Security Services Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Managed Security Services Global Market Report 2022”, the managed security services market is expected to grow from $22.18 billion in 2021 to $26.46 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3%. The global managed security service market size is expected to grow to $48.22 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.2%. The rising instances of security breaches are expected to propel the growth of managed security services market going forward.

Key Trends In The Managed Security Services Market

Strategic collaborations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the managed security services market. Major companies operating in the managed security services sector are entering into new collaboration agreements to strengthen their position in the market.

Overview Of The Managed Security Services Market

The managed security services market consists of sales of managed security services by entities (organization, sole traders, and partnership) that provides services such as continuous monitoring and handling of interference detection systems and firewalls, allows security checks and audits, and emergency response. Managed security services are the services provided by third-party vendors as a proactive security measure, which is simple according to the need and ever-evolving security view of an organization.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Network Security, Terminal Security, Application Security, Cloud Security

• By Deployment Type: On-Premise, Cloud

• By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

• By Application: Intrusion Detection and Prevention, Threat Prevention, Distributed Denial of Services, Firewall Management, End-Point Security, Risk Assessment

• By End-User: BFSI, Government and Defense, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, IT and Telecom, Others

• By Geography: The global managed security services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, Secureworks Inc., BT Managed Security Solutions, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Wipro Limited, Accenture plc, Symantec, DXC Technology Company, Lumen Tech Inc., Nuspire, BAE Systems, Fujitsu, and Intel Corporation

Managed Security Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of managed security services global market. The market report gives managed security services industry analysis and managed security services global market size, managed security services global market growth drivers, managed security services global market segments, managed security services global market major players, managed security services market growth across geographies, and managed security services market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies.

