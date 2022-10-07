Silicone Market is Projected to Reach US$ 23.73 Billion in 2028

Silicone Market is expected to reach US$ 23.73 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2022- 2028, reports Stratview Research.

/EIN News/ -- Raipur, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Silicone Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Silicone Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Growth in demand for electronics, semiconductors, and consumer goods across the globe

Rise in construction activities.

Properties like chemical stability, versatility, and high resistance to temperature.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Silicone Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Product Type

By End-use Industry Type

By Region

Silicone Market Insights

Market Trends by Product Type

Based on the product type, the market is segmented as elastomers, fluids, resins, and gels & other products. The elastomers segment accounted for more than 40.0% of market share in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, as they are extensively used in different products, such as cooking, food storage products, baking, electronics, electrical insulation, medical devices, and garments.

Market Trends by End-Use Industry Type

Based on the end-use type, the silicone market is segmented as industrial process, building & construction, personal care & consumer products, transportation, electronics, medical & healthcare, energy, and others. The industrial process segment accounted for more than 23.0% market share in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant in the market owing to surge in demand for silicone material in various applications, such as industrial coating, lubrication, paper production, anti-foaming agents in drilling, and paint additives. Silicone is also used in industrial sealing solutions.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific accounted for more than 42% of market share in 2021 and is estimated to be the largest market for silicone during the forecast period. The region’s market is mainly supported by increase in demand for silicone in various end-use industries, such as industrial process, building & construction, electronics, etc. In addition, some of the manufacturers of silicone are expanding their facilities in this region, which is further propelling the growth of the market. China and India are the major growth engines of the Asia-Pacific region. North America and Europe are also expected to offer considerable growth opportunities during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Silicone Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

CHT Group

C S L Silicones Inc.

Kaneka Corporation

Primasil Silicones Limited

Reiss Manufacturing Inc.

Silicone Engineering Ltd.

Silicone Solutions

Siltech Corporation

SiVance, LLC

Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Silicone Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

