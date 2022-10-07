Gene Therapy Products Market will exhibit a CAGR of 22.15% by 2028
Gene Therapy Products Market Size, Share, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028
The analysis and estimations help to get an idea about the product launches, future products, joint ventures, marketing strategy, developments, mergers, and acquisitions and effect of the same on sales, marketing, promotions, revenue, import, export, and CAGR values. This market research encompasses a comprehensive study of the product specifications, revenue, cost, price, gross capacity and production.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the gene therapy products market will exhibit a CAGR of around 22.15% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Increasing prevalence of cancer and other life threatening diseases globally, rising expenditure for research and development proficiencies for the development of gene therapy products and increasing public and private expenditure for the development of healthcare infrastructure especially in emerging economies are the major factors attributable to the growth of gene therapy products market. This means that the market value which was USD 3,033.34 million in 2020 will rocket up to USD 15,034.84 million by 2028.
Genes are composed of DNA. DNAs are responsible for disintegrating the information to synthesise proteins in the human body. Therefore, gene therapy is a technique in which DNA is introduced into the patients to treat genetic disorders and this is where gene therapy products come into play. In other words, gene therapy products are utilized to replace the dysfunctional genes. Apart from cancer, the gene therapy products are utilized to treat cystic fibrosis, heart disease, diabetes, AIDS among others.
Upsurge in the in the technological advancements in the field of gene therapy is one of the major factors inducing growth in the gene therapy products market value. Rising research and development activities will further generate lucrative and remunerative growth opportunities for the gene therapy products market. Growing awareness among consumers regarding gene therapy especially in the developing economies will also act as an important gene therapy products market growth determinant. Competition among the leading pharmaceutical companies for the approval of gene therapy products will also propel growth in the gene therapy products market value.
However, high capital investment required for research and development activities will also create hindrances. High costs associated with gene therapy treatment will further challenge the market growth rate. Increasing unrequired immune responses will also derail the gene therapy products market growth rate.
This gene therapy products market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on gene therapy products market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Gene Therapy Products Market Scope and Market Size
The gene therapy products market is segmented on the basis of product, application and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
On the basis of product, the global gene therapy products market is segmented into yescarta, kymriah, luxturna, strimvelis and gendicine.
On the basis of application, the gene therapy products market is segmented into oncological disorders, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, infectious diseases and other diseases.
On the basis of distribution channel, the gene therapy products market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy, retail pharmacy and others.
Gene Therapy Products Market Country Level Analysis
The gene therapy products market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, application and distribution channel as referenced above.
The countries covered in the gene therapy products market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the gene therapy products market owing to the rising prevalence of cancer and favourable reimbursement scenario in this region. Asia-Pacific on the other hand is projected to undergo the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the prevalence of other life threatening diseases and rising approval and launch of gene therapy products.
Competitive Landscape and Gene Therapy Products Market Share Analysis
The major players covered in the gene therapy products market report are CELGENE CORPORATION, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Danaher, Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, bluebird bio, Inc., Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Spark Therapeutics, Inc., Abeona Therapeutics Inc., Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., Arbutus Biopharma, Amgen Inc., Audentes Therapeutics and Gilead Sciences, Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:
Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope
Definition and forecast parameters
Methodology and forecast parameters
Data Sources
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Business trends
Regional trends
Product trends
End-use trends
Chapter 3: Gene Therapy Products Industry Insights
Industry segmentation
Industry landscape
Vendor matrix
Technological and innovation landscape
Chapter 4: Gene Therapy Products Market, By Region
Chapter 5: Company Profile
Business Overview
Financial Data
Product Landscape
Strategic Outlook
SWOT Analysis
This Gene Therapy Products Market Research/analysis Report Focus on following important aspects: –
Manufacturing Technology is Used for Gene Therapy Products Kits: – Undergoing Developments in That Technology, Trends Causing These Developments.
Global Key Players of Gene Therapy Products Market: – Their Company Profile, Product Information and Contact Information.
Status of Gene Therapy Products Market: – Past and Present information and Future predictions about Productions Capacity, Production Value, Cost and Return on Investments in Gene Therapy Products Market.
Current Market Status of Gene Therapy Products Market: – Market Competition includes both Company and Country Wise competition in this Industry. Market Analysis of Gene Therapy Products Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration.
Predictions of Global Gene Therapy Products Market Considering Production Capacity, and Production Value. What Estimation is expected for Cost Vs Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?
Gene Therapy Products Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry.
Economic Impact on Gene Therapy Products Market: – What are Global Gene Therapy Products Analysis Results? What Are Global and Chinese Gene Therapy Products Development Trends?
Market Dynamics of Gene Therapy Products Market: – Challenges and Opportunities.
What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Gene Therapy Products Market?
