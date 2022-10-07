Audio Communication Monitoring Global Market Estimated To Grow At 20% Rate

Audio Communication Monitoring Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

Audio Communication Monitoring Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Audio Communication Monitoring Global Market Report 2022”, the audio communication monitoring market is expected to grow from $6.31 billion in 2021 to $7.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7%. The global audio communication market size is expected to grow to $15.81 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.8%. An increase in risk for telemarketing fraud, cybercrimes, and system hacking is expected to propel the growth of the audio communication monitoring market going forward.

Key Trends In The Audio Communication Monitoring Market

The growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and NLP (NLP) technologies is a key trend gaining popularity in the audio communication monitoring market. NLP is one of the branches of AI that make the machine understand the language of humans. Many companies operating in the audio communication monitoring sector are launching innovative technologies related to AI to meet consumer demand.

Overview Of The Audio Communication Monitoring Market

The audio communication monitoring market consists of sales of audio communication devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to analyze audio conversations and recordings. Audio communication monitoring records the sounds from the surroundings. It involves audio monitoring that allows ARC (Audio Return Channel) to listen to the sounds by using an intruder detector. Audio communication monitoring is used in alarm verification, deterrence, and prevention and also improves the operations by enhancing the employee–to–customer and employee-to-employee communications and also used to conduct efficient communication in day-to-day business activities.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Wired Communication, Wireless Communication

• By Component: Solutions, Services

• By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

• By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

• By Vertical: BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Retail and eCommerce, Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Others

• By Geography: The global audio communication monitoring market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as NICE, Cisco, IBM, Enghouse Interactive, Google, AudioCodes, Integrated Research, Martello Technologies, Nuance Communication, Tata Communications Ltd., Intelligent Voice Ltd, Fonetic Solutions, Nexidia, Behavox Ltd, Nectar Services Corporation, Nugen Audio, Ameyo, Avaya, Veritone, Relativity, PathSolutions, Empirix, Genesys, Vyopta, Elastix, Dashbase, Ribbon Communications, Deepgram, Haloocom, Toku, and Servetel.

Audio Communication Monitoring Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of audio communication monitoring market.



