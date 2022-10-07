Microbiology Testing Market witness to Surge Huge Demand at USD 8.24 Billion During the Forecast Period 2029
From the name itself, it is clear that microbiology testing is an analytical technique that is sued to determine the microorganisms in different samples such as biological samples, food and beverage samples and environmental samples. Microbiology testing is conducted using different methods such as biological, chemical, molecular and biochemical methods. Growing number of aerobic and anaerobic tests related to mycobacteriology, parasitology and virology is carving the way for the growth of microbiology testing. According to world health organisation, about 7 million people get infected by influenza in US every year. This leaves a wide scope of growth for research and development proficiencies pertaining to microbiology testing.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the microbiology testing market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 8.63% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 4.23 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 8.24 billion by 2029. “Pharmaceutical Applications” dominates the application segment of the microbiology testing market owing to presence of well-established and globally accepted regulations that govern the evaluation of microbial contamination. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Microbiology Testing Market Dynamics
Drivers
• Rising prevalence of diseases
Surging incidence rate of chronic and acute diseases all around the globe is carving the way for the growth of the market. In other words, growing cases of HIV, malaria, tuberculosis and pneumonia coupled with growing outbreaks and epidemics are directly influencing the growth of the market.
• Research and development proficiencies
Rising expenditure for research and development proficiencies especially in the developed and developing economies pertaining to the medical instruments and devices will further create lucrative market growth opportunities. Research and development proficiencies being conducted for the integration of advanced technologies in the healthcare facilities and on the detection of infectious diseases is also bolstering the market growth rate.
• Government investments on healthcare infrastructure
The increase in the funding by the federal government is set to drive the market growth rate. Moreover, growth and expansion of healthcare industry being driven by both public and private players especially in the developing economies will create lucrative market growth opportunities. Also, high return on investments assured by the research activities will also work in the favour of the market.
Additionally, growing number of orthopaedic and cardiac surgeries, surge in the personal disposable income level, introduction of technologically driven products in hospitals, increasing investment for the development of advanced medical products and devices and increase in food safety concerns , positively affect the market growth rate.
Opportunities
Furthermore, upsurge in the public-private funding for target research activities, growing awareness about the benefits of aerobic and anaerobic tests, rising geriatric population base and rise in the prevalence of cancer all around the world will extend profitable opportunities for the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, surging number of strategic collaborations, rising internet penetration rate, growing number of hospitals and laboratories, increasing availability and affordability of low-cost clinical microbiology products and increasing per capita expenditure on health care will further expand the market's growth rate in the future.
Global Microbiology Testing Market Scope
The microbiology testing market is segmented on the basis of test type, product, indication, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Test Type
• Bacterial
• Viral
• Fungal
Product
• Instruments
• Reagents
Indication
• Respiratory Diseases
• Bloodstream Infections
• Gastrointestinal Diseases
• Sexually Transmitted Diseases
• Urinary Tract Infection
• Periodontal Diseases
• Others
Application
• Pharmaceutical Applications
• Food Testing Applications
• Clinical Applications
• Energy Applications
• Chemical and Material Manufacturing Applications
• Environmental Applications
End User
• Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers
• Custom Lab Service Providers
• Academic and Research Institutes
Microbiology Testing Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The microbiology testing market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, test type, product, indication, application and end user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the microbiology testing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the microbiology testing market because of the strong base of healthcare facilities, rising investment from key players in the growth of the advanced devices, well-established distribution channels for clinical microbiology product manufacturers and rising number of research activities in this region.
Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increase in government initiatives to promote awareness, rise in medical tourism, growing research activities in the region, favourable regulatory scenario to improve the adoption rate for microbiology testing and other advanced diagnostic methods and the growing demand for quality healthcare in the region.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Competitive Landscape and Microbiology Testing Market Share Analysis
The microbiology testing market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to microbiology testing market.
Some of the major players operating in the microbiology testing market are
• bioMérieux SA (France),
• Danaher. (US),
• BD (US),
• Abbott (US),
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland),
• Bruker (US),
• Hologic, Inc. (US),
• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US),
• QIAGEN (Germany),
• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US),
• Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US),
• Merck KGaA (Germany),
• Shimadzu Corporation (Japan),
• 3M (US),
• NEOGEN Corporation (US),
• Memmert (Germany),
• Hardy Diagnostics (US),
• Liofilchem (Italy),
• TCS Biosciences (UK),
• Vacutest Kima (Italy)
• Biotechnology Solutions (US)
• Among others.
Research Methodology: Global Microbiology Testing Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your inquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis.
Key Pointers Covered in the Microbiology Testing Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029
• Market Size
• Market New Sales Volumes
• Market Replacement Sales Volumes
• Market By Brands
• Market Procedure Volumes
• Market Product Price Analysis
• Market Regulatory Framework and Changes
• Market Shares in Different Regions
• Recent Developments for Market Competitors
• Market Upcoming Applications
• Market Innovators Study
