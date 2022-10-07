Global Algae Products Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Algae Products Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Algae Products Global Market Report 2022”, the algae products market is expected to grow from $10.96 billion in 2021 to $12.02 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. As per TBRC’s algae products market research the market size is expected to grow to $15.73 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7%. The growing demand for healthy food products is expected to propel the growth of the algae products market going forward.

Key Trends In The Algae Products Market

The development of alternative protein sources such as microalgae is a key trend gaining popularity in the algae products market. Developing alternative protein sources such as microalgae is a crucial step toward achieving the necessary transformation to a more equitable and resilient food system.

Overview Of The Algae Products Market

The algae products market consists of sales of algae products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a class of photosynthetic organisms found in both marine and freshwater habitats and are used in various industries for different purposes. As these organisms have a short doubling time, they are considered among the fastest-growing creatures. Algae are oxygen-exhaling, unicellular, or multicellular microorganisms that consume carbon dioxide and store essential nutrients, minerals, and vitamins.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Lipids, Carrageenan, Carotenoids, Alginate, Algal Protein

• By Form: Liquid, Solid

• By Source: Blue-Green Algae, Brown Algae, Green Algae, Red Algae

• By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

• By Application: Food and Beverage, Nutraceutical and Diet Supplement, Animal Feed, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Others

• By Geography: The global algae products market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, DuPont de Nemours Inc., DSM Nutritional Products AG, EID Parry, Cellana Inc., BlueBioTech Int. GmbH, Corbion NV, Earthrise Nutritionals LLC, Cyanotech Corporation, AlgaeCan Biotech Ltd., Bioprocess Algae LLC, Algenol Biofuels Incorporated, Euglena Co. Ltd, Kerry Group PLC, DIC Corporation, CP Kelco, and Algae Systems LLC.

Algae Products Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of algae products market.



