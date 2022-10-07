Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometry Market is Expected to witness 9.6% CAGR by Forecast 2028
The liquid chromatography mass spectrometry market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 9.6% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on liquid chromatography mass spectrometry market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rapid advancements in the healthcare sector globally is escalating the growth of liquid chromatography mass spectrometry market.
Liquid chromatography refers to a research technique that assists the users in separation and unique identification of molecules, nucleic acids and proteins in a particular mixture. The technique is based on the interactions of the sample in two phases including mobile and stationery. Mass spectrometry is defined as another analytical technique which provides measurement of mass-to-charge ratio of ions in the form of mass spectrum.
The rise in number of energy and construction related projects across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of liquid chromatography mass spectrometry market.
Segmentation : Global Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometry Market
The liquid chromatography mass spectrometry market is segmented on the basis of product type, platform, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
On the basis of product type, the liquid chromatography mass spectrometry market is segmented into Normal-Phase Liquid Chromatography (NPLC), Reversed-Phase Liquid Chromatography (RPLC), Ion Exchange Liquid Chromatography (IELC), Size Exclusion Liquid Chromatography (SELC), High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Ultra-High Pressure Liquid Chromatography (UHPLC), Low-Pressure Liquid Chromatography (LPLC) and Others.
On the basis of platform, the liquid chromatography mass spectrometry market is segmented into single mass spectrometry, hybrid mass spectrometry and others.
On the basis of application, the liquid chromatography mass spectrometry market is segmented into pharmaceutical, biotech, petrochemical, environmental testing, food & beverage testing and others.
On the basis of end-user, the liquid chromatography mass spectrometry market is segmented into biotechnological & pharmaceutical industries, research laboratories, diagnostic laboratories, industrial and government & public.
Major Market Competitors/Players
The major players covered in the liquid chromatography mass spectrometry market report are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., MDS Analytical Technologies (US) Inc., PAC L.P., Agilent Technologies, Inc., WATERS, Shimadzu Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Bruker, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., JASCO, GL Sciences Inc., Phenomenex Inc., JEOL Ltd., Analytik Jena AG, Hiden Analytical, Dani Strumentazione Analitica S.P.A., Rigaku Corporation and its Global Subsidiaries, and LECO Corporation, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
