EMU Mathematics Department Academic Staff Member Prof. Dr. Nagy Attends the International Conference as a Keynote Speaker

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Arts and Sciences Faculty, Department of Mathematics academic staff member Prof. Dr. Benedek Norbert Nagy is invited as a keynote speaker to the International Workshop on Combinatorial Image Analysis (IWCIA 2022) which is taking place in Messina, Italy this year. Being one of the three keynote speakers invited to the workshop, Prof. Dr. Nagy delivered the course titled “Non-traditional 2D Grids in Combinatorial Imaging – Advantages and Challenges” on the second day of IWCIA 2022 organized by Department of Mathematics, Computer Sciences, Physics and Earth Sciences in Messina University.

Scientific research accepted in the 21st IWCIA 2022 event, which has been held in many countries from Japan to the USA, from India to the Czech Republic since 1991, is to be published in the Computer Science Lecture Notes Book Series of Springer, one of the world's leading academic publications.

