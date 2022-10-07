New book looks back at the glory days of baseball, when it was sports king of America

Jan Sumner announces the release of 'Once Upon a Time in Baseball: My Pastime Summers'

DENVER, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jan Sumner announces his return into the publishing scene with the release of "Once Upon a Time in Baseball: My Pastime Summers" (published by AuthorHouse). This book that takes a nostalgic look back at the golden age of baseball through the eyes of a young boy growing up in the 1950s, to a man in his 50s throwing batting practice for the newest entry in MLB, the 1993 Colorado Rockies.

This book starts on the playground when, as a passionate fan, Sumner was learning to play the game, and trading baseball cards, including the time he literally gave away one of the most valuable cards of all time. In high school, college and semi-pro, he discovered his talent as a pitcher, throwing a number of no-hitters. His dream was coming true – in the game he loved so much, and was on track for what he hoped would be a career in the big leagues. Then the summer following his sophomore year in college he was almost killed in a car wreck which ended his major-league dreams, or so he thought.

Decades later, Sumner found himself back on the hill throwing batting practice for the Rockies for six years, including throwing at Dodger Stadium and Wrigley Field, and culminating in the honor of presenting his book, "Legacy of a Monarch – an American Journey," the biography of an all-star shortstop for the Kansas City Monarchs, at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown in 2006.

"Thousands of kids are still playing baseball every year and millions attend games across the country. This book is for anyone who loves baseball, especially the history and nostalgia of the game. It brings back longing memories of the golden age of baseball," Sumner says. When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, he answers, "I want them to remember back to the glory days of baseball. The time when they fell in love with the game sparking old and wonderful memories of going to the ballpark and playing catch with their dads, trading baseball cards and idolizing players like Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/843434-once-upon-a-time-in-baseball

"Once Upon a Time in Baseball: My Pastime Summers"

By Jan Sumner

Softcover | 5 x 8in | 366 pages | ISBN 9781665562904

E-Book | 366 pages | ISBN 9781665562898

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Jan Sumner was born in Independence, Kansas but has lived in Denver, Colorado most of his life. He began his writing career in 2000 after completing six years of throwing batting practice for the Colorado Rockies. That book, "Fat Pitch – My Six Seasons with the Colorado Rockies," was the beginning of what has turned out to be a wonderful and exhilarating writing career. He was self-employed most of his adult life as owner of Colorado Inspection Service, which was his first venture into the world of entrepreneurship some 40 years ago. He has been a private investigator for a large law firm and was a sports agent in baseball and hockey. He also had his own business working with pitchers called The Real Strike Zone for 23 years. He has written nine books, two of which received special recognition. He was honored to present his book "Legacy of a Monarch – an American Journey" at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown in 2006 and his latest book "Independence, Mantle and Miss Able" was acknowledged by the Smithsonian in 2015 as part of their Home Town Team project and is in the Baseball Hall of Fame. His other books are "If You Come to a Bridge – You've Gone too Far," "Seams," "Jack Zane – Evil at Storm Lake," "Eli Cooper – a Saga of the Old West" and "Veto." All of his books can be found on his website: Jansumner.com

AuthorHouse, an Author Solutions, Inc. self-publishing imprint, is a leading provider of book publishing, marketing, and bookselling services for authors around the globe and offers the industry's only suite of Hollywood book-to-film services. Committed to providing the highest level of customer service, AuthorHouse assigns each author personal publishing and marketing consultants who provide guidance throughout the process. Headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, AuthorHouse celebrates over 23 years of service to authors. For more information or to publish a book visit authorhouse.com or call 833-262-8899.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, AuthorHouse, 833-262-8899, pressreleases@authorhouse.com

SOURCE AuthorHouse