Author Lisa Palanca's new book "Spin Red" is a fascinating tale following a group of friends whose trip goes off the rails after a few practical jokes go wrong.

Recent release "Spin Red" from Page Publishing author Lisa Palanca follows the adventures of a group of coeds as they take a trip to Kentucky. Along the way, Merri, a member of the group famous for her practical jokes, takes one too far and throws the trip into a spiral. As the jokes take their toll, the rest of the group attempt to salvage what's left of their friendship and lives.

ST. JOSEPH, Mich., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lisa Palanca, a retired master teacher with thirty-four years of teaching experience, has completed her new book "Spin Red": a fascinating tale of an innocent practical joke that quickly devolves into a series of mishaps, resulting in a ruined road trip amongst friends.

"What happens when a practical joke goes wrong? It is 1976 as you join a group of Michigan coeds on a road trip to Kentucky. Merri, the group's self-proclaimed queen of practical jokes is in for a shock when her well-planned schemes begin to unravel and the joke turns out to be on her. Unexpected players step in as the practical jokes become more intricate. The girls are invited to the Kentucky Derby, and the plot goes wild when two pranks collide leaving each collaborator picking up the pieces. It is a wild ride that will keep you guessing and wanting more."

Published by Page Publishing, Lisa Palanca's riveting tale will leave readers spellbound as they follow along on this road trip gone wrong. As surprising twists are revealed, the rest of the group will be left to pick up the pieces and move on despite the impact of one miscalculated joke.

