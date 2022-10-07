Author Phillip Ford's new book "Don't Feed the Ratz" is a riveting work of urban fiction following an ex-con on a mission to avenge the deaths of his mother and sister

Recent release "Don't Feed the Ratz" from Page Publishing author Phillip Ford is an engagingly gritty tale of justice and vengeance for a convicted felon out to settle scores after his release from prison.

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phillip Ford, a Buffalo, New York native with a lifelong passion for literature, has completed his new book "Don't Feed the Ratz": a gripping and potent drama that keeps the pages turning until its suspenseful conclusion.

Geoffrey Wilcox, aka Geo, is a convicted felon who, after doing eight years in a federal facility, has been released and is on a mission to find and punish those responsible for the death of his loving mother and daughter. He soon links up with someone who would change his life forever.

Published by Page Publishing, Phillip Ford's engrossing book is an entertaining choice for avid urban fiction readers.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Don't Feed the Ratz" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing