Pastor Christine Peebles's newly released "I Have a Friend that Sticks Closer than a Brother, His Name is Jesus" is an encouraging discussion of Jesus's commitment.

"I Have a Friend that Sticks Closer than a Brother, His Name is Jesus" from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Christine Peebles is an uplifting message of mankind's connection to Christ and the comfort one can draw from trusting in God's plan.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I Have a Friend that Sticks Closer than a Brother, His Name is Jesus": a heartfelt message of hope for those in need of Jesus's comforting presence. "I Have a Friend that Sticks Closer than a Brother, His Name is Jesus" is the creation of published author Pastor Christine Peebles, a loving mother of two who entered the ministry on August 5, 1981.

Pastor Peebles shares, "Solomon spoke a word in Proverbs 17:17, saying, 'A friend loves at all times.' Talking about a friend that sticks closer than a brother and a friend that loves at all times, I had biological brothers and sisters, but none of them were in my life. I was the only one out of eight that was not in the home with them. On September 25, 1975, when I found my way to the Cross, Jesus told me, 'I will never leave you, nor will I forsake you. I'm going to be with always.'

"On June 19, 2021, I was at my church that Saturday morning, crying and praying. I felt so all alone. I was under such heavy burdens. I felt like what the prophet Isaiah said, 'When the enemy shall come in like a flood.' As I was crying, talking to the Lord, telling him, 'I feel so all alone. I don't have anybody,' I heard Jesus say unto me, 'I am your friend that sticks closer than a brother.' Jesus told me, 'Begin writing the book, and title it I Have a Friend That Sticks Closer than a Brother, His Name Is Jesus.'"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Christine Peebles's new book will challenge and encourage readers in their faith journey.

Peebles draws from personal experience and study to present readers with a compelling discussion of living in step with key Christian principles.

