Reb Flippen's newly released "Don't You Worry, Child" is a heartfelt message of God's love for families to share together

"Don't You Worry, Child" from Christian Faith Publishing author Reb Flippen is an enjoyable and lighthearted message of hope that encourages young readers to trust in God.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Don't You Worry, Child": a delightful and vibrant juvenile fiction that helps establish the basis of a fulfilling faith. "Don't You Worry, Child" is the creation of published author Reb Flippen.

Flippen shares, "This book was written from my point of view as a married man wishing to be a father. It has been a dream of my wife and me to have children whom we can give our love to and provide security for and show them how God provides all these things and more for us. It may be short, but I truly believe the message is powerful because there is no real reason to worry when we have faith in God."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Reb Flippen's new book is a heartwarming opportunity for parents to help the little ones in their life begin to understand God.

Flippen shares in hopes of sending an encouraging message into the world for current and future generations.

Consumers can purchase "Don't You Worry, Child" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Don't You Worry, Child," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

