Follow an LAPD detective who must solve a complex case of murder in Mission San Fernando Rey in 1930s Los Angeles

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After the release of "Naked Lies the Truth," Michael L. Nicholas announces the second Detective Mathieu noir mystery, "False Gods: A Detective Mathieu Mystery" (published by Archway Publishing). This novel tells a thrilling tale about a Los Angeles detective who must solve a complex case after a corrupt financier is found murdered hanging from a cross in Mission San Fernando Rey in 1930s Los Angeles.

Los Angeles 1930. The man hanging on the cross at Mission San Fernando Rey definitely wasn't the Savior. The best that could be said of him was that he was a corrupt financier, the worst a rapist and child molester who traded in political favors. Detective Mathieu had encountered him on his first case and despised him. Now, as he stared up at his dead body, he knew he would have to find his killer. It was not a task he relished. The search would lead him through the underbelly of false gods and false promises in 1930s Los Angeles.

"This novel has an appealing main character in Detective Mathieu, who is a young, relentless LAPD detective in 1930s Los Angeles, a well plotted mystery, intriguing three dimensional 'bad guys,' and crisp dialog worthy of Raymond Chandler," Nicholas says. He adds, "It very much mirrors the power mad, racist and corrupt politicians of today."

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, Nicholas answers, "That history repeats itself." To find out more about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/831311-false-gods

About the Author

Michael L. Nicholas lives in Los Angeles, California. This is his second in a series of novels featuring Detective Mathieu.

