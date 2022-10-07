Author Ricky D. Douglas's new book "Inside Out" is a thrill ride that follows the story of an FBI Agent going head-to-head with the most dangerous serial killer.

Recent release "Inside Out" from Page Publishing author Ricky D. Douglas tells the gripping and stunning story of Randolph Dorfman, an FBI Agent who goes up against one of the most dangerous men in the world. With his and his family's lives on the line, Randolph must track down this dangerous killer everyone believed had already been defeated.

HOUSTON, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ricky D. Douglas has completed his new book "Inside Out": a riveting tale of an epic chase between FBI Agent Randolph Dorfman and one of the deadliest criminals to ever walk the face of the Earth who has returned to wreak havoc and sow chaos.

"They thought they'd conquered him, thought they'd put him out of commission, thought they were rid of him forever. Him, the most diabolical criminal mind the world has ever known. Him, the serial killer who made all those before him look like choirboys. Well, they were wrong. All of them. Far from being done, he'd discovered a challenge nearly as exciting as was his hobby withering the souls of men," writes author Ricky D. Douglas.

He continues, "Randolph Dorfman couldn't remember a time when he hadn't wanted to be a FBI Agent. Not a badge toting, gun wielding street agent either. He could have signed up for any number of law enforcement possibilities for that. No, he wanted a position which allowed him to study the thoughts and actions of the criminal mind putting him in a position to outthink and out maneuver future actions. Never had he considered that such a position would land him in a deadly game of cat and mouse, pitting him thought for thought with possibly thy most diabolical serial killer the world has ever known. But it had, with serious consequences to his marriage, his freedom, his friends, and his very life. If he is to survive, theirs is a contest he can't afford to lose."

Published by Page Publishing, Ricky D. Douglas's hair-raising thriller will find Rudolph quickly turning from predator to prey as he tries his best to stay ahead of his foe. As chase ensues, will Rudolph manage to protect the ones he loves, or watch them meet the same deadly end as so many others? Expertly paced and filled to the brim with action and suspense, readers will be spellbound right up until the exciting conclusion.

Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase "Inside Out" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing