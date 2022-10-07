Emmanuel Beachem's new book "The Guardians of Color: Royal Pinnacle" follows a young man who holds the fate of countless lives in his hands

Recent release "The Guardians of Color: Royal Pinnacle" from Page Publishing author Emmanuel Beachem introduces an inner-city teenager named Manuel Beakum, also known as Man-yo, who finds an ancient power source.

RACINE, Wis., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emmanuel Beachem, who grew up in Chicago, Illinois, has completed his new book "The Guardians of Color: Royal Pinnacle": a gripping and potent coming-of-age story set in a fantasy world. Man-yo is chosen by an ancient power source to save multiple dimensions from being destroyed by evil beings from the first dimension.

Author Emmanuel Beachem writes, "The final school bell rang, and seconds later, the brown double steel doors swung open. Children ran out of the building, happy to be free of school for the next ten weeks. Man-yo followed the crowd of rushing, energetic children into the bright rays of sunlight and heat. Some of the children exiting the school were being received by relatives waiting in cars or on the sidewalk. Kids talking loudly sounded like gibberish to anyone not honed in on one conversation. The blue jean pants cut into shorts, and the white T-shirt Man-yo was wearing turned out to be perfect for the weather. Walking home from school every day was always interesting in this big city, never knowing what one might see, find, or get into. While walking down the stairs, Man-yo heard a voice saying, 'What are you doing after you check in?'"

Published by Page Publishing, Emmanuel Beachem's spellbinding tale depicts a battle between Geriss and Man-yo that enforces Man-yo's refusal to accept the bestowment of power and responsibility to save countless lives.

