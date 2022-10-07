Mellissa J. Dellaca announces the release of 'Strength on the Water'

When a single mother enters the exciting world of dating as a divorcee, she had to lean on God and those around her and not give in to doubt

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Melissa J. Dellaca wanted to share a story with others who are struggling with similar life experiences as she went through including divorce, dating with kids, blending a family, etc. She has especially sought to highlight that God has always been there for her and that trials in life should not be a reason to abandon one's faith. It is for these reasons she writes "Strength on the Water" (published by WestBow Press).

Divorced, single mom, college student – Melissa did not always feel like she would be topping the list of intriguing women to date. Somehow, once she found herself on the open market, there seemed to be a steady flood of interested men. Maybe it was the fact that she was a newly minted triathlete, very active, and always up for fun adventures? Perhaps the men liked that she would soon be a registered dental hygienist with a promising career? Whatever it was, Melissa's life was busy in a good way and she loved it. However, a nagging loneliness crept in. She really did not want to be single forever. Did God have a plan in mind for her?

When she meets a man that seems perfect, the doubts rise to a level of near debilitation. Can they really make this work, and does she deserve it? Yet God always seems to find a way to reassure her that he is there and aware of her if she will only listen.

"[Melissa's] warm, unaffected narrative voice will have readers rooting for her, and her memoir is a refreshing, page-turning look at parenthood and singlehood in a contemporary 'smallish desert town.' A highly readable and heartfelt memoir of finding love in crowded circumstances." - Kirkus Reviews

For more details about the book, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/838725-strength-on-the-water

"Strength on the Water"

By Melissa J. Dellaca

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 218 pages | ISBN 9781664264861

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 218 pages | ISBN 9781664264854

E-Book | 218 pages | ISBN 9781664264878

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Born in Oklahoma and raised in Utah as the oldest of eight children, Melissa J. Dellaca has lived in several states in the Midwest and Western United States and recently moved back to Utah. She and her husband have a blended family with six children, and they just became grandparents. She loves wake surfing on Lake Mead in the summer and snow skiing in the winter — movies, and popcorn anytime. She works as a dental hygienist and enjoys fitness and writing in her free time.

