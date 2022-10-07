Elaine Marze's newly released "Widowhood, I Didn't Ask For This" is a heartfelt exploration of the highs and lows of the grief journey

Submit Release
"Widowhood, I Didn't Ask For This" from Christian Faith Publishing author Elaine Marze is a compelling discussion of the myriad of emotions that accompany a significant loss presented in a way that brings humor, appreciation of the time granted, and faith to the forefront.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Widowhood, I Didn't Ask For This": a powerful message of hope for those navigating grief. "Widowhood, I Didn't Ask For This" is the creation of published author Elaine Marze, a former newspaper and magazine editor, writer, and publisher from Louisiana who currently lives in Northwest Arkansas.

Marze shares, "I am officially a widow. After being married to the same man for nearly forty years, I found myself at a place I hadn't wanted to be, hadn't asked to be, and hadn't planned to be. The physical loss of my love, hero, and best friend was devastating, but the fear of a future without him is terrifying. All our hopes, dreams, and plans are gone.

"As a married couple, we were a team. He had my back, and I had his. Now there is a huge void, and all the uncomforting platitudes voiced by relatives and friends cannot convince me that 'everything is going to be all right.' With the peace and comfort that comes from my heavenly Father, I may survive; but after being married for decades, it is foolish to expect a new widow to 'just move on.' It takes someone who has walked in these shoes to understand the dark place that is currently mine as well as so many other widows and widowers."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elaine Marze's new book is an emotionally charged and uplifting look into the author's personal experience with widowhood.

Marze shares in hopes of aiding others as they cross the threshold into a new and uncertain territory without the other half to their lives.

