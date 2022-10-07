Author Raymond K. Boseman's new book "Things Black People Aren't Taught" is a powerful tool to help Black Americans financially prepare for a future retirement

Recent release "Things Black People Aren't Taught" from Page Publishing author Raymond K. Boseman is a comprehensive guide for those who wish to invest their money and prepare for retirement the proper way. Boseman specifically tailors his writing to other Black Americans, who he feels are often left out of the world of financial investing.

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Raymond K. Boseman, a US army veteran with over three decades worth of service and a bachelor's degree in business with an associate degree in criminal justice, has completed his new book "Things Black People Aren't Taught": an eye-opening look at the world of financial planning and investing for Black Americans who have not been taught how to do so.

"As we grow up as Afro Americans, we are taught to go to school, work hard, get a degree, then get a good job, and put your money in the bank," writes Boseman. "Well, that is fine, but most twenty-one-year-olds don't even know the rate of inflation. They cannot understand how interest is compounded daily on a vehicle loan, or that an income tax refund is their own money that has been invested then given back to them after the government has used it all year and refunded it back at 0 percent interest.

"This is the reason I felt this book needed to be written for all people, no matter your age bracket, no matter your race or sex or who may not have learned the basics of investing, not living beyond their means, or just have maybe had unfortunate life situations happen to them. I heard this once, and it stuck. (You will get punched in the face during your life; it's how you handle it is what matters.) You can sit there and take the hard life jab, or you can roll with the punches. I have also heard that when you get knocked down, you want to fall face up so you can get back up."

Published by Page Publishing, Raymond K. Boseman's informative guide demystifies the world of investing and takes the confusion out of understanding how to use one's money to generate more capital. Through his well-paced and thorough advice, Boseman shows how to network and work with what one has access to move up in the world and create a better life for oneself despite the failures and temporary setbacks that might lie in wait along the way.

Readers who wish to experience this informative work can purchase "Things Black People Aren't Taught" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing