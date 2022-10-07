Thomas Jerke's newly released "The Resurrection Of Matthew" is a compelling fiction that takes readers on a journey of growth and spiritual discovery

"The Resurrection Of Matthew" from Christian Faith Publishing author Thomas Jerke is an enjoyable contemporary work that brings a message of God's grace and promise of salvation as a story of a lost soul on a path of redemption unfolds.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Resurrection Of Matthew": an exciting new voice in the Christian fiction genre. "The Resurrection Of Matthew" is the creation of published author Thomas Jerke, a retired speech-language pathologist who decided to become a writer after forty-five-plus years of working in the medical profession. Jerke has authored two autobiographical works relating to growing up on a farm in rural Colorado and attending a small three-room red brick school ("Beebe Draw" and "After Beebe Draw"). His third book stems from his work as a therapist, relating to the types, causes, and progression of dementia in the elderly ("Truly Beautiful People: A Guide to Understanding the Effects of Dementia in the Elderly"). This work also includes stories of patients he worked with over the years and provides advice on how to best cope and relate to those with dementia and other altering conditions.

Jerke shares, "Matthew Delany is a thirty-something-year-old man who is enjoying the 'good life.' He relies on alcohol, drugs, and women to bring him happiness. That is until things start to take a turn for the worse. He begins to sense that he is losing his grip on life as his addictions take control. The problem is he does not know how to rid himself of his afflictions, or even if he wants to. The Resurrection of Matthew tells the story of this man's past and the demons which possess him. He lives in a world of denial as he travels the road of life, which is becoming darker and darker. It takes a powerful message of reality to awaken Matthew to the dangers he is facing. The question is, will he heed the warnings?

"Matthew has never had God in his life. He has never wanted God to be a part of his life. Can a man who is in denial regarding his addictions and rejects the presence of God find a way to enlightenment? The Resurrection of Matthew shares one man's struggles to find his way to the light. First, he must come to realize that he cannot complete this journey on his own. He cannot overcome his demons without help from powers beyond himself. It may just take a miracle for Matthew to find peace in his life. But that does not mean that he will not continue to face trials and tribulations. But at least now, he will not face them alone."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas Jerke's new book will captivate readers as Matthew Delany brings an encouraging message to the forefront.

Jerke expands his literary work to present his flagship novel for the enjoyment and inspiration of all.

Consumers can purchase "The Resurrection Of Matthew" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Resurrection Of Matthew," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

