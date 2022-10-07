Donna Haggenjos's newly released "Oaks, The Mighty Tree" is a charming story of an adventure that begins with just a small acorn

"Oaks, The Mighty Tree" from Christian Faith Publishing author Donna Haggenjos is a delightful children's tale that takes readers on a personal journey with an oak tree that observes the changing land over many decades.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Oaks, The Mighty Tree": a sweet tale of a life lived in appreciation for all nature has to offer. "Oaks, The Mighty Tree" is the creation of published author Donna Haggenjos.

Haggenjos shares, "Oaks, the Mighty Tree will teach your child a bit about science, a little about history, and much about the span of tree life.

"Oaks is an engaging character with observations over the lifetime of three hundred years to help your child to see life from the eyes of a tree!

"Once introduced, your child will love Oaks!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donna Haggenjos's new book features vibrant illustrations created by Stephen R. McClung, who has created art professionally since 1963.

Haggenjos offers a simple and easy-to-read narrative for early readers to enjoy with family and friends that explores the ever-changing world.

Consumers can purchase "Oaks, The Mighty Tree" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Oaks, The Mighty Tree," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing