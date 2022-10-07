Author Katherine Wheeler's new book "Insanity" is a deeply personal reflection on her life and her tumultuous faith journey to her spiritual rebirth

Recent release "Insanity" from Page Publishing author Katherine Wheeler is candid reflection on the challenges of her life as a single mother and the gambling addiction that derailed her life until she found grace and, ultimately, peace through her church community and the abiding faith that saved her.

INKSTER, Mich., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Katherine Wheeler, a mother, grandmother, graduate of Wayne State University, and born-again Christian currently pursuing a degree in early childhood education and continuing her over forty years of ministry and service at Neopolitan Church of Deliverance, has completed her new book "Insanity": a poignant autobiography and an inspiring story of hope and faith.

The author shares, "Life is definitely a journey. I never thought my life would have taken this turn. I never thought I would have compromised my spiritual principles for worldly concepts. Mommy, you left me in a horrific state. I went to some deep dark places, and I never thought I would ever escape this life of insanity! I knew it was nothing, but God that kept me sane in all the madness I had to endure. If it had not been for the Lord who was on my side, I would have lost it all, but because of his grace, I lost a lot, but I recovered so much more—a well-learned experience."

Published by Page Publishing, Katherine Wheeler's engrossing book is an inspiring memoir of perseverance and faith.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Insanity" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing