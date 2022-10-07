Author Doris Wood's new book "Christmas Fantasy Lane" is an enchanting tale following a boy whose school writing assignment transports him to a land of magic and wonder

Recent release "Christmas Fantasy Lane" from Page Publishing author Doris Wood is a thrillingly imaginative children's book, charmingly illustrated by her daughter, Alicia, that transports young readers into a magical realm of kindness, hope, and friendship.

HINESVILLE, Ga., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Doris Wood, a retired educator who taught grades two, three, four, and six over the course of her thirty-six-year career, presently living with her husband, Bruce, and daughter, Alicia, has completed her new book "Christmas Fantasy Lane": an uplifting Christmas tale sure to become a favorite for young readers.

It all started with a writing assignment…

"Christmas Fantasy Lane" introduces us to the bright and inquisitive Barry, a young boy who's transported to a fantastic world he didn't even realize existed until that fateful day when his teacher told his class to write about their favorite place. Before you know it, you are taken along with Barry on a magical adventure that lands you in realm, where "the most wonderful time of the year" never ends, new friends are met, and you learn about the truly special power of love, hope, and most importantly, imagination.

Published by Page Publishing, Doris Wood's engrossing book is a delightful addition to any children's library.

