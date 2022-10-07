Ron Freeman's newly released "Beyond Rest Area 10" furthers the engaging story of extraordinary connection following a fateful encounter in an unexpected place

"Beyond Rest Area 10" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ron Freeman is an exciting fiction that challenges the expectations of one's faith and brings God to the forefront of everyday life.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Beyond Rest Area 10": a potent reminder of how God's influence can change one's life. "Beyond Rest Area 10" is the creation of published author Ron Freeman, a successful rancher who has a passionate interest in the benefits of regenerative cattle production in a pasture ecosystem environment.

Freeman shares, "It continues the main theme of the impact Christ can have on people's lives that encounter the worker in the rest area. But the experiences are not limited to just the rest area.

"Just as Christ has no limitations in connecting people, the experiences that people have there are not limited to just there. Their lives and who they touch move out into the community and across the land to connect many more people in very different ways."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ron Freeman's new book is the captivating second installment to his "Rest Area 10" series.

Freeman's continued saga will inspire and challenge readers as they enjoy an uplifting fiction.

Consumers can purchase "Beyond Rest Area 10" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Beyond Rest Area 10," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

